All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Clubs Special — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Northwoods League

Great Plains Division All-Star Game, Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Bismarck, ND

East vs. West — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Football

All Access with Carolina Football — ACC Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Season Preview — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

2023-2024 B1G Volleyball Media Days, Part 1 — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

ESPN The Ocho

Slippery Stairs at The Ocho — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

2022 Bullshooter Invitational Shootout — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Turf Wars Kickball Tournament — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

OmegaBall — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (simultaneous matches)

Group G, Waikato Stadium (FMG Waikato Stadium), Hamilton, New Zealand

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — JP Dellacamera/Aly Wagner/Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Peacock — Copán Álvarez/Isabella Echeverri/Maxi Rodríguez

Argentina vs. Sweden — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2:55 a.m. (Wednesday)

Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium (Sky Stadium), Wellington, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — Kate Scott/Danielle Slaton/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock — Jorge Calvo

South Africa vs. Italy — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 2:55 a.m. (Wednesday)

Group F, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (AAMI Park), Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart/Janelly Farías

Jamaica vs. Brazil — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 5:55 a.m. (Wednesday)

Group F, Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium), Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey/Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock — Diana Rincón/Daniella López-Guajardo

Panamá vs. France — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 5:55 a.m. (Wednesday)

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1/FS1 4K (Rob Stone/Ariane Hingst/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd), 9 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 7 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — Fox/Fox 4K/FS1/FS1 4K, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Hoy en La Copa Mundial Femenina — Telemundo/Universo (Ana Jurka/Miguel Gurwitz/Deyna Castellanos), 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox/Fox 4K/FS1/FS1 4K, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Universo (Carlota Vizmanos/Carlos Yustis), 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 5: Iconic Shots — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Loopers-The Caddie’s Long Walk — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Group A, Fosfa Aréna, Břeclav, Czechia

United States vs. Sweden — TSN5/NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Group B, Zimny stadion Trencin, Trenčín, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Canada — TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Debuts — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Fight of the Night Winners — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler-Episode 9 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler-Episode 10 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — TBS (Brian Anderson/Ron Darling)/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Seattle — MLB Network/NESN/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington — Bally Sports Wisconsin/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — MLB San Diego Padres/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Atlanta — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

New York Mets at Kansas City — SNY/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network (Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DeRosa/Alex Avila), 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network (Brian Kenny/Steve Phillips/Jayson Stark), noon

MLB Tonight: Trade Deadline Day Coverage — MLB Network (Greg Amsinger/Dan O’Dowd/Jake Peavy/Dan Plesac/Harold Reynolds/Adnan Virk/Tom Verducci/Jim Callis/Jonathan Mayo), 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Trade Deadline Special — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Inside Baseball: Trade Deadline Special — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff: Trade Deadline Edition — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Dexter Fowler/Curtis Granderson/Jimmy Rollins//Jon Paul Morosi), 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network (Siera Santos), 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network (Greg Casterta), 8 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Dexter Fowler/Curtis Granderson/Jimmy Rollins), 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: 20 Years Later: Re-Drafting ’03 — NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Soccer Champions Tour, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

AC Milan vs. Barcelona — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanFuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Atlanta — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, noon

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — T2, noon

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

ATP Tour

Los Cabos Open, Cabo Sports Complex, Los Cabos, Mexico

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Courtside Live: Generali Open (ATP)/Prague Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever — ESPN3/KPHE/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces — Bally Sports Southeast/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/YES app/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.