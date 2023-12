Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) prepares to pass the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern



College Basketball

Men’s

Emerson at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cleveland State at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Purdue Fort Wayne — Marquee Plus/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Washington State at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Monmouth at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Carolina State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wright State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota State — Midco Sports, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Carroll at UNLV — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Westcliff at San Diego — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Mississippi — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Morehead State at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 4:15 p.m.

Morgan State at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Denver — Altitude, 5 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 2 p.m.

On The Court — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Wake Forest at Florida State — ACC Network, noon

IUPUI at Youngstown State — ESPN+, noon

Wright State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, noon

Clemson at North Carolina — The CW, noon

Illinois at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at North Dakota — CBS Sports Network 1 p.m.

Gwynedd Mercy at Penn — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Long Island University at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Furman — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Marquette at UConn — SNY, 1 p.m.

Samford at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Pacific — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Columbia College at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia State at Troy — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Norfolk State at Longwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Illinois at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Delaware — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Radford at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Christian Brothers at Auburn Montgomery — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Shorter at Mississippi College — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Union at Montevallo — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Weber State at Montana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul — FloSports, 6 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Rose Bowl Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

SEC Now: Rose Bowl Coaches Press Conference — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

Inside the College Football Playoff — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Eli’s Places: Walk-Ons — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

College Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

College Golf

Why Not Us: Howard Golf: North Star — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Why Not Us: Howard Golf: Just Us — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Dogs

AKC National Dog Championship — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

2023 AKC Agility Invitational — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 20

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Fulham vs. Arsenal — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Hockey

Men’s

2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Group Play

Group A, Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Sweden vs. Finland — TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 8:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Germany — TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship Pregame — TSN4, 1 p.m.

Group B, Frolundaborg, Gothenburg, Sweden

Czechia vs. Switzerland — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Show Stopping Submissions — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler: Episode 1 — ESPN, 4 p.m.

2023 Fighters Only World MMA Awards XV — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

UFC Top 10: Title Reigns — ESPNews, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 (03/18/2023) — ESPNews, 2 a.m. (Monday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview — Fox, 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. (check your local listings)

NBA

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City — YES/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix — Bally Sports Florida/KPHE/KTVK, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Indiana Mad Ants — WABM, 10 a.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 3 p.m.

G League Ignite at Sioux Falls Skyforce — NBA TV/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Rip City Remix — KPDX, 4 p.m.

NFL

Week 17

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago — Chris Lewis/Jason McCourty/Ross Tucker//Amanda Renner

Carolina at Jacksonville — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

Las Vegas at Indianapolis — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

Miami at Baltimore — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

New England at Buffalo — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins



Announcers: Adam Schein/Kyle Long/Amy Trask/Brock Vereen/Jonathan Jones//Katie Mox/Jeff Ratcliffe

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms/Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia — Joe Davis/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

Los Angeles Rams at New York Football Giants — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

New Orleans at Tampa Bay — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

San Francisco at Washington — Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

Tennessee at Houston — Chris Myers/Robert Smith//Jen Hale

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Julian Edelman/Michael Vick/Charles Woodson/Peter Schrager

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan/Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fox NFL Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver — Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely/James Lofton//Tiffany Blackmon

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed//Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Jason Garrett/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms/Matthew Berry/Mike Florio

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone (Scott Hanson) — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football in-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid 8 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Pro Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Winnipeg at Minnesota — TSN3/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Boston at Detroit — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa — MSG Western New York/TSN5, 6 p.m.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh — MSG SportsNet/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet West, 8 p.m.

San José at Colorado — NBC Sports California/Altitude, 8 p.m.

P.K.’s Places: The Great Outdoors — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Boston at Detroit Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly: Buffalo at Ottawa/New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly: Montreal at Tampa Bay Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Dallas/Edmonton at Anaheim/Philadelphia at Calgary/San José at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Football Must Go On — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Destination: European Nights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Haaland: Made in Norway — BBC News, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 1 — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 2 — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

Bettor Days: Compilation — ESPN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

One for the Ages — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court: United Cup Group Play/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.