Sep 2, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) throws past Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) to complete a double play in the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special-Best of August — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

South Florida Press Conference — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Cincinnati Football Presser — ESPN+, noon

North Texas Press Conference — ESPN+, noon

Florida Atlantic Football: Tom Herman Weekly Presser — ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Oklahoma Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:15 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

LSU Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Missouri Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

South Carolina Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Iowa State Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 1:10 p.m.

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Louisville at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska at SMU — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 16: Luanco to Lagos de Covadonga — Peacock, 6:40 a.m.

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group A, Estadio Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campin,’ Bogatá, Colombia

México vs. Australia — FS2, 5:48 p.m.

Colombia vs. Cameroon — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:48 p.m.

Group B, Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellin, Colombia

France vs. Brazil — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:48 p.m./Universo, 5:55 p.m.

Fiji vs. Canada — FS2, 8:48 p.m.

Golf

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Patty Tavatanakit — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

The Golf Fix: Around the Green — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

The Golf Fix: Ball Striking — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

2024 Arnold Palmer Cup Highlights — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Oklahoma City Baseball Club — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Dana White’s Contender Series: Week 4 — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UFC The Walk: Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UFC Main Event: Holm vs. Shevchenko (07/23/2016) — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — NBC Sports Chicago/MASN2, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas — YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Washington at Miami — MASN/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta — Rockies.TV/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — MLB Network (backup)/Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

MLB on TBS Tuesday, Citi Field, Queens, New York, NY

Boston Red Sox at New York Mets — TBS/NESN/SNY, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — MLB Network (main)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Darlington Recap — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: The 2023 Season — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay: Season Preview — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Paralympics

17th Summer Paralympic Games

Day 6

Studio Shows

Gold Zone: Day 6 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Para Equestrian

Château de Versailles, Versailles, France

Individual Event: Grade III — USA Network, 7:15 a.m. (same day coverage)

Sitting Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Round

Pool A, North Paris Arena, Villepinte Exhibition Centre, Villepinte, France

United States vs. Italy — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball

Men’s

Quarterfinals, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Canada vs. Netherlands — USA Network, 10 a.m.

United States vs. France — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Midday

Para Swimming: Evening Session/Para Track & Field: Evening Session — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

Day 7

Overnight

Para Cycling, Para Swimming, Para Track & Field — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m. (regular time)

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8:21 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:26 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:56 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility (series premiere) — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Kaplan and Crew Southern California Sports Talk — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

E60: No Place Like Nebraska — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5;30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Bills — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun — Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury — Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH/KPHE, 10 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces — NBA TV/WCIU/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.