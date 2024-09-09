All Times Eastern
College Football
North Carolina Football Weekly Press Conference — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.
Florida Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 11:45 a.m.
Auburn Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon
Georgia Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon
Tennessee Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:15 p.m.
Alabama Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.
Texas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.
Mississippi Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:45 p.m.
Mississippi State Football Press Conference — SEC Network PLus, 12:45 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Arkansas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.
LSU Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.
24/7 College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Coordinators’ Corner — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.
Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
College Golf
Men’s and Women’s
Folds of Honor Collegiate, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, MI
1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Nations League
Group Stage — Matchday 2
League B: Group C, Estadio Centroamericano de Mayagüez, Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
Aruba vs. Puerto Rico — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
League A: Group A, Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala
Guatemala vs. Costa Rica — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Golf
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
LaLiga
LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
MLB
American League
Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Kansas City/YES, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota — FS1/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Florida/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)
Interleague
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Toronto — SNY/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
Mr. Baseball: A Life in the Front Row — FS1, 7 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBA
NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NFL
Week 1
Monday Night Football, Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, CA
Announcers — ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters//ESPN2: Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes: Rebecca Landa/Sebastian Martinez-Christensen//MJ Acosta-Ruiz
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers — ESPN/ABC (main)//ESPN2 (ManningCast)//ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Mina Kimes/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter
NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Jason Kelce/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter
Monday Night Countdown live from Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters
Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark
Monday Night Postgame live from Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.
The Ringer NFL Show — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
NFL Throwback: Jerry Rice Career Highlights — NFL Network, 10:45 p.m.
NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.
Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.
SEC This Morning (season premiere) — SEC Network, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
Sportswoman: A Brighter Future — NLSE, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 12:43 p.m.
Kaplan and Crew Southern California Sports Talk — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
The Sports Reporters — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:43 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:15 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
Sportswoman: Defining Moments — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 4:44 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Sportswoman: Changing the Game — NLSE, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:14 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:18 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:50 p.m.
Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
Courtside: Montreux Nestlé Open (WTA Tour)/Guadalajara 125 Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Courtside: Guadalajara 125 Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.
UEFA Nations League
League Phase — Matchday 2
League C: Group C2, AEK Arena, Larnaca, Cyprus
Cyprus vs. Kosovo — Fox Soccer Plus, noon
League A: Group A2, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France
France vs. Belgium — FS2, 2:30 p.m.
League B: Group B3, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
Norway vs. Austria — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.
League A: Group A2, Bozsik Aréna, Budapest, Hungary
Israel vs. Italy — Fubo Sports, 2:30 p.m.
League B: Group B4, City Stadium Nikšić, Nikšić, Montenegro
Montenegro vs. Wales — Fubo Sports 2, 2:30 p.m.
League C: Group C2, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, Romania
Romania vs. Lithuania — Fubo Sports 3, 2:30 p.m.
League B: League B3, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Slovenia vs. Kazakhstan — Fubo Sports 4, 2:30 p.m.
League B: League B4, Gürsel Aksel, Izmir, Türkiye
Türkiye vs. Iceland — Fubo Sports 5, 2:30 p.m.