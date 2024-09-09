Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) pressures New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Football

North Carolina Football Weekly Press Conference — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Florida Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 11:45 a.m.

Auburn Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon

Georgia Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon

Tennessee Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:15 p.m.

Alabama Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Texas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:45 p.m.

Mississippi State Football Press Conference — SEC Network PLus, 12:45 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Arkansas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

LSU Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

24/7 College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Coordinators’ Corner — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Folds of Honor Collegiate, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, MI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

League B: Group C, Estadio Centroamericano de Mayagüez, Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Aruba vs. Puerto Rico — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

League A: Group A, Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Guatemala vs. Costa Rica — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Kansas City/YES, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — FS1/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Florida/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Toronto — SNY/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Baseball: A Life in the Front Row — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 1

Monday Night Football, Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, CA

Announcers — ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters//ESPN2: Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes: Rebecca Landa/Sebastian Martinez-Christensen//MJ Acosta-Ruiz

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers — ESPN/ABC (main)//ESPN2 (ManningCast)//ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Mina Kimes/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Jason Kelce/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown live from Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

Monday Night Postgame live from Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Ringer NFL Show — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL Throwback: Jerry Rice Career Highlights — NFL Network, 10:45 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning (season premiere) — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Sportswoman: A Brighter Future — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 12:43 p.m.

Kaplan and Crew Southern California Sports Talk — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:43 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:15 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Sportswoman: Defining Moments — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 4:44 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman: Changing the Game — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:14 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:18 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:50 p.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside: Montreux Nestlé Open (WTA Tour)/Guadalajara 125 Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Courtside: Guadalajara 125 Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 2

League C: Group C2, AEK Arena, Larnaca, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Kosovo — Fox Soccer Plus, noon

League A: Group A2, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

France vs. Belgium — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

League B: Group B3, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Austria — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

League A: Group A2, Bozsik Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Israel vs. Italy — Fubo Sports, 2:30 p.m.

League B: Group B4, City Stadium Nikšić, Nikšić, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Wales — Fubo Sports 2, 2:30 p.m.

League C: Group C2, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Lithuania — Fubo Sports 3, 2:30 p.m.

League B: League B3, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Kazakhstan — Fubo Sports 4, 2:30 p.m.

League B: League B4, Gürsel Aksel, Izmir, Türkiye

Türkiye vs. Iceland — Fubo Sports 5, 2:30 p.m.

