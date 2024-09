Apr 24, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; A general overall view of Ford Field facade. The stadium is the home of the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Field Hockey

Ohio State at Syracuse — ACC Network, noon

College Football

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

SEC Football Final — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Kentucky vs. UCLA — ESPNU, noon

Auburn vs. Ohio State — SEC Network, noon

Notre Dame vs. Marquette — ACC Network, 1:30 pm.

Florida vs. Florida State — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group A, Stadion Antonio Trenidat, Rincón, Bonaire

El Salvador vs. Bonaire — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 21: Distrito Telefónica. Madrid to Madrid (conclusion) — Peacock, 10:10 a.m.

Stage 21: Distrito Telefónica. Madrid to Madrid (conclusion) — CNBC, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group F, Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, Bogatá, Colombia

Argentina vs. Costa Rica — Universo, 3:55 p.m.

Group E, Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, Bogatá, Colombia

Austria vs. Japan — FS2, 6:48 p.m.

Group E, Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali, Colombia

New Zealand vs. Ghana — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:48 p.m.

Group F, Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali, Colombia

Netherlands vs. Democratic Republic of Korea — Fox Soccer Plus 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Worcester Red Sox at Rochester Red Wings — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 306 Countdown: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UFC The Walk: Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Holm vs. Shevchenko — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

American League

MLB Sunday Leadoff, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Tampa Bay at Baltimore Orioles — The Roku Channel, noon

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — The Roku Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston — NBC Sports Chicago/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Cincinnati at New York Mets — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Ohio/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MLB Network (backup)/MASN/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee — Rockies.TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Sunday Night Baseball, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Arizona Diamondbacks at Houston Astros — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis — Root Sports/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs — YES/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Playoffs: Round of 16

Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Dale Jarrett/Kyle Petty

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 1

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills – Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely/Ross Tucker//Tiffany Blackmon

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts – Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Jason McCourty//AJ Ross

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins – Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals – Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Announcers: Adam Schein/Kyle Long/Amy Trask/Brock Vereen//Jonathan Jones//Katie Mox//Jeff Ratcliffe

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Matt Ryan/JJ Watt//Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints – Chris Myers/Mark Schlereth//Jen Hale

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants – Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Megan Olivi

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons – Joe Davis/Greg Olsen//Pam Oliver

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears – Adam Amin/Mark Sanchez//Kristina Pink

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Julian Edelman/Michael Vick/Charles Woodson//Peter Schrager

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan//Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks – Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers – Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns – Kevin Burkhardt/Tom Brady//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi//Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Kevin Kugler/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan//Jay Glazer

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Viewing Maps (506sports)

Sunday Night Football, Ford Field, Detroit MI

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms//Mike Florio//Matthew Berry

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Michael Irvin/Steve Mariucci/Gerald McCoy/Kurt Warner//Colleen Wolfe/Cynthia Frelund//Mike Garofalo//Tom Pelissero//Ian Rapoport

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Mike Greenberg/Tedi Bruschi/Randy Moss/Rex Ryan/Alex Smith//Adam Schefter

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Host: Scott Hanson

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Rhett Lewis/Patrick Claybon/Pep Hamilton/Scott Pioli/Ron Rivera/Marc Ross/Steve Smith, Jr.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Rhett Lewis/Patrick Claybon/Pep Hamilton/Scott Pioli/Ron Rivera/Marc Ross/Steve Smith, Jr.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 5 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Berman/Booger McFarland

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Host: Chris Rose

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Rose/Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 19

Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Alex Morgan’s Last Game, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

San Diego Wave vs. North Carolina Courage — Amazon Prime Video/CBS Sports Network/ESPN2/NWSL+, 8 p.m.

Attacking Third: Pregame — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Paralympics

17th Summer Paralympic Games

Day 11

Wheelchair Basketball

Women’s

Gold Medal Match, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Netherlands vs. United States — CNBC, 7:45 a.m.

Para Powerlifting

Finals, Porte de la Chapelle Arena, Paris, France

Women’s under 86kg/Women’s over 86kg/Men’s over 107kg — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Blind Soccer

Men’s

Gold Medal Match, Eiffel Tower Stadium, Paris, France

France vs. Argentina — CNBC, 10:40 a.m. (delayed from 09/07)

Para Athletics

Marathons, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Men’s T54/Women’s T54/Women’s T12/Men’s T12 — CNBC, 12:15 p.m. (same day coverage)

Closing Ceremony

Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

CNBC, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Fútbol W — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Best of GoJo and Golic– DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8:26 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:26 a.m.

Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Rugby on Trial — BBC News, 11:30 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11:42 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Coach K & Roy Williams: Rivals Reunited — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2:06 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: South Bend — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

26.2 to Life — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Rugby on Trial — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:49 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Best of Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s Singles Final

Announcers: Chris Fowler/John McEnroe/John McEnroe//James Blake

Jannik Sinner vs. Taylor Fritz — ABC, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Chris McKendry/Nick Kyrgios

US Open Men’s Final Preview Special — ABC, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 2

League C: Group C3, Stade de Luxembourg, Gasperich, Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Belarus — FS2, 8:50 a.m.



League D: Group D1, Europa Point Park, Gibraltar

Gibraltar vs. Liechtenstein — Fubo Sports, 11:45 a.m.

League C: Group C3, Hristo Botev Stadium, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Bulgaria vs. Northern Ireland — Fubo Sports 2, 11:45 a.m.

League C: Group C1, Košická Futbalová Aréna, Košice, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Azerbaijan — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

League A: Group A4, Parken Stadion, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Serbia — FS1, noon

League A: Group A1, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal vs. Scotland — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

League C: Group C1, Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. Estonia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

League A: Group A4, Stade de Genève, Lancy, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Spain — Fubo Sports, 2:30 p.m.

League A: Group A1, Opus Arena, Osijek, Croatia

Croatia vs. Poland — Fubo Sports 3, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Match Day — FS1/Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 11 p.m.

WNBA

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Monica McNutt/Carolyn Peck

WNBA Countdown –ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics — ESPN3/Bally Sports North Extra/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever — ESPN3/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH/WTHR, 4 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/WCIU, 6 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks — NBC Sports Boston/Spectrum SportsNet, 9 p.m.