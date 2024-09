Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Fresno State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Women’s

Round 2

Gold Coast Suns vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Exhibition

Banana Ball World Tour, Principal Park, Des Moines, IA

Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — Stadium, 8 p.m.

CFL

Week 14

Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — CTV/CFL+, 4 p.m.

CFL Wired — TSN3/TSN4, 12:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 2

Duke’s Mayo Classic

ACC vs. SEC, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Tennessee Volunteers vs. North Carolina State — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Oklahoma State — ABC, noon

Arkon at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

Bowling Green at Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

Army at Florida Atlantic — CBS Sports Network, noon

Kansas State at Tulane — ESPN, noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — ESPN2, noon

Troy at Memphis — ESPNU, noon

Georgetown at Marist — ESPN+, noon

South Carolina State at The Citadel — ESPN+, noon

Wagner at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Texas at Michigan — Fox, noon

URI at Minnesota — Peacock, noon

Merrimack at UConn — WFSB, noon

McNeese at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 12:45 p.m.

Campbell at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Anselm at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Monmouth — SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri State at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Georgia — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia State at Norfolk State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at St. Thomas — WFTC/Summit League Network, 2 p.m.

Saint Francis at Kent State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at UNLV — Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network/Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Washington — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Cal at Auburn — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

UMass at Toledo — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Stony Brook — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Utah — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Wisconsin — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at Richmond — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Idaho at Wyoming — truTV/Max, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at Bryant — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi — SEC Network, 4:15 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia Tech — The CW, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Albany at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Central Michigan at Florida International — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Furman — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at James Madison — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Miles at Alabama State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Ohio — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Warner at Stetson — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Oregon at Idaho State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia Union at Hampton — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Morgan State at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford — ACC Network Extra/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Colorado State — Altitude/Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

San José State at Air Force — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Alabama — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest — ESPN2 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Missouri — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Butler at Murray State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Catawba at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Howard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tarleton at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Illinois — FS1, 7 p.m.

Tuskegee at Grambling State — HBCU Go, 7 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota — Midco Sports/Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at South Dakota State — Midco Sports Two/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drake at Eastern Washington — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Savannah State at Southern — theGrio, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem State at North Carolina A&T — WMYV/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at LSU — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma — SEC Network, 7:45 p.m.

Appalachian State at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Long Island University at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Portland State at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

West Georgia at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Maine at Montana State — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Arizona — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Texas Tech at Washington State — Fox, 10 p.m.

Sacramento State at Fresno State — KGPE/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Boise State at Oregon — Peacock, 10 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico State — ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.

Oregon State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arizona State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Utah State at USC — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

BYU Football with Kalani Sitake — BYUtv, 8 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

College GameDay live from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live form the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI — Fox, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate live from Pennsylvania State University, State College, PA — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI — FS1, 11 a.m.

B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SEC Now — SEC Network, noon

Texas vs. Michigan College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

CBS College Football Kickoff — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame Football College Countdown — NBC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football Today Update — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

HQ College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3:30 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.

College Football Today Update — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ , 7 p.m.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 20: Villarcayo to Picón Blanco — CNBC, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

EFL League One

Matchday 5

Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Shrewsbury Town — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group C, Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, Bogatá, Colombia

United States vs. Paraguay — FS2, 6:48 p.m./Universo, 6:55 p.m

Group D, Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, Bogatá, Colombia

Republic of Korea vs. Germany — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Group C, Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali, Colombia

Morocco vs. Spain — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (delayed)

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Asian Tour

40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, Republic of Korea

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Switzerland

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Burns vs. Brady, UFC Apex, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Post Show: Burns vs. Brady — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UFC 306 Countdown: O’Malley vs. Dalishvilli — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baseball Night in America, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Announcers: Don Orsillo/A.J. Pierzynski//Ken Rosenthal

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Baseball Night in America, Kaufman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Cory Provus/Eric Karros

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Sun/MASN, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

National League

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN2/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets — Bally Sports Ohio/SNY, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN2/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee — Rockies.TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Padres.TV, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network (main)/YES/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Houston — Dbacks.TV/Space City Home Network, 4 p.m./MLB Network (main), 5;30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Seattle at St. Louis — Root Sports/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB esta semana — UniMás, 3 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 31

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish:Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Diego Tabares

New England Revolution vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías

New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Mariño

Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Focused Health 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Qualifying — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Race — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Dale Jarrett/Kyle Petty

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Post-Race — USA Network, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Victory Lane Review: Darlington — USA Network, 2 p.m.

NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NWSL

Matchday 19

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. Utah Royals — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Bay FC vs. Racing Louisville — Ion, 10 p.m.

NWSL On Ion Pre Match Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

NWSL On Ion Match Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

Paralympics

17th Summer Paralympic Games

Day 10

Studio Shows

Gold Zone: Day 10 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Para Cycling Road

Road Races, Clichy-sous-Bois, France

Men’s T1-2/Women’s T1-2 — CNBC, 7 a.m.

Mixed H1-5 Team Relay — CNBC, 9 a.m.

Para Table Tennis

Women’s Singles

Gold Medal Match, South Paris Arena 4-Table 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Norway (Aida Husic Dahlen) vs. Communist China (Huang Wenjuan) — CNBC, 8:05 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball

Men’s

Bronze Medal Match, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Canada vs. Germany — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Gold Medal Match, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Great Britain vs. United States — CNBC, 3:30 p.m.

Para Swimming

Evening Session, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Finals: Men’s 200m Individual Medley-S10/Women’s 200m Individual Medley-S10/Men’s 100m Backstroke-S6/Women’s 100m Backstroke-S6/Men’s 100m Butterfly-S8/Women’s 100m Butterfly-S8/Men’s 50m Butterfly-S7/Women’s 50m Butterfly-S7/Men’s 50m Backstroke-S4 — CNBC, 11:30 a.m.

Finals: Women’s 50m Backstroke-S4/Men’s 100m Butterfly-S12/Women’s 100m Freestyle-S11/Men’s 200m Freestyle-S3/Women’s 200m Individual Medley-SM5/Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay-34 Points — NBC, 1 p.m.

Blind Soccer

Men’s

Bronze Medal Match, Eiffel Tower Stadium, Paris, France

Colombia vs. Brazil– CNBC, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Para Track & Field

Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Finals: Men’s Javelin Throw-F41/Men’s Shot Put-F33/Men’s 1500m-T38/Men’s Long Jump-T20/Women’s 200m-T11/Women’s 200m-T12/Women’s 200m-T47/Men’s 200m-T64/Men’s Shot Put-F63/Women’s 800m-T38/Women’s 400m-T38 — NBC, 1 p.m.

Finals: Men’s 400m-T47/Women’s 100m-T63 — CNBC, 3 p.m.

Sitting Volleyball

Women’s

Gold Medal Match, North Paris Arena, Villepinte, France

Communist China vs. United States — CNBC, 1:30 p.m.

Day 11

Final Day of Competition

Para Athletics

Marathons, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Men’s T54/Women’s T54/Women’s T12/Men’s T12 — CNBC, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Wheelchair Basketball

Women’s

Bronze Medal Match, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Communist China vs. Canada — CNBC, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Para Powerlifting

Men’s, Porte de la Chapelle Arena, Paris, France

107 kg Final — CNBC, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Para Canoe

Finals, Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium-Flat Water, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Women’s Kayak Single 200m-KL1 Final A/Women’s Kayak Single 200m-KL2 Final A/Men’s Va’a Single 200m-VL2 Final A/Women’s Kayak Single 200m-KL3 Final A/Men’s Va’a Single 200m-VL3 Final A — CNBC, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

Announcers — TBS/Max: Luke Wileman/Kyle Martino//Melissa Ortiz

United States vs. Canada — TBS/Max/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Brian Dunseth

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show — TBS/Max, 3 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame Show — TBS/Max, 6 p.m.

International Friendly, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

México vs. New Zealand — Univision/TUDN, 8:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2. 10 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:12 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Practice Makes Perfect — NBC, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Rugby on Trial — BBC News, 11:30 a.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

My Name is Dany Garcia — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

E60: Blood Brothers — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 1:19 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Storied: BAMA SB — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Walk-Off — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Rugby on Trial — BBC News, 5:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

The Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7:14 p.m.

26.2 to Life — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

SC Featured: The 900 Turns 25 — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Featured: The Book of Manning — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s Doubles Final

Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson vs. Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz — ESPN3, noon

Women’s Final

Announcers: Chris Fowler/Chris Evert//Mary Jo Fernandez

Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 1

League C: Group C4, Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn, Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands vs. North Macedonia — FS1, 9 a.m.

League B: Group B1, Mikheil Meskhi I Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Czechia — Fubo Sports, 11:45 a.m.

League C: Group C4, Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan, Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Latvia — Fubo Sports 2, 11:45 a.m.

League B: Group B2, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Republic of Ireland vs. England — FS1, noon

League D: Group D2, Stadionul Zimbru, Chișinău, Moldova

Moldova vs. Malta — Fox Soccer Plus, noon

League A: Group A3, Philips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

League B: Group B1, epet ARENA, Prague, Czechia

Ukraine vs. Albania — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

League A: Group A3, Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany

Germany vs. Hungary — Fubo Sports, 2:30 p.m.

League B: Group B2, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, Greece

Greece vs. Finland — Fubo Sports 3, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Match Day — FS1, 11 a.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchnight Highlights — FS2, midnight

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm — NBA TV/KPHE/KTVK/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 9 p.m.