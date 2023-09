Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

African Cup of Nations Qualifying

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group E, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana

Ghana vs. Central African Republic — beIN Sports, 11:50 a.m.

Group F, 19 May 1956 Stadium, Annaba, Algeria

Algeria vs. Tanzania — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:50 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 2

Richmond Tigers vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)

AFL Men’s

Finals Week 1

Carlton Blues vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Consolation Games

Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Lithuania vs. Slovenia — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Serbia vs. Canada — ESPN+, 4:45 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

Week 2

Murray State at Louisville — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Cal vs. Santa Clara — Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Illinois — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas vs. Stephen F. Austin — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Cal-Irvine — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

UCLA vs. Long Beach State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Oregon vs. California Baptist — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Washington State vs. Saint Mary’s — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Arizona at Wisconsin — FS1, 8 p.m.

Towson at Washington State — Pac-12 Insider, 11 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 1

League C: Group A, Raymond E. Guishard Stadium, The Valley, Anguilla

Anguilla vs. Saint Martin — Paramount+, 3:50 p.m.

League A: Group A, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

Trinidad & Tobago vs. Curaçao — Paramount+, 5:50 p.m.

League B: Group A, Stadion Rignaal Jean Francisca, Willemstad, Curaçao

Sint Maarten vs. Saint Lucia — Paramount+, 5:50 p.m.

League B: Group A, SKNFA Technical Centre, Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Kitts & Nevis vs. Guadeloupe — Paramount+, 6:50 p.m.

League C: Group B, Bethlehem Soccer Complex, Charlotte Amalie, US Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands vs. Cayman Islands — Paramount+, 6:50 p.m.

League A: Group A, Estadio Universitario, Penonomé, Panama

Panama vs. Martinique — Paramount+, 7:50 p.m.

League A: Group A, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Guatemala vs. El Salvador — Paramount+, 9:50 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 12: Ólvega to Zaragoza — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Irish Open, The K Club, Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Queen City Championship, Kenwood Country Club (Kendale Course), Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Angela Stanford

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Asian Tour

Shinhan Donghae Open, Club72 (Ocean Course), Incheon, Republic of Korea

2nd Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Events: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Detroit/YES, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, midnight

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 1

NFL Kickoff, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Terry McAulay (rules analyst)//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Ronaldo Cantú//Ariana Figeura

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Insiders — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network (Rich Eisen/Cynthia Frelund/Mike Garafolo/Gerald McCoy/Steve Mariucci/Ian Rapoport/Tom Pelissero/Kurt Warner/Kimmi Chex), 6 p.m.

NFL Kickoff Special live from Kansas City, MO — NBC/NFL Network (Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Jason Garrett/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms/Matthew Berry/Mike Florio), 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo (Ana Jurka), 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Stadion Hristo Botev, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Bulgaria vs. Iran — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

International Friendly, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Jordan — TUDN, 12:30 p.m./Fubo Sports 2, 12:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

International Friendly, voestalpine, Pasching, Austria

Austria vs. Moldova — Fubo Sports 7, 2:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Cardiff City Stadium, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Korea Republic — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golozo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN (series premiere)/YouTube, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Doubles Semifinals — ESPN+, noon

Primetime at the US Open: Women’s Semifinals: Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova/Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers

Group Stage — Matchday 5

Group H, Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan vs. Finland — FS2, 9:50 a.m.

Group G, Dariaus ir Girėno stadionas, Kaunas, Lithuania

Lithuania vs. Montenegro — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group B, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

France vs. Republic of Ireland — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group G, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia vs. Hungary — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group B, Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Greece — Fubo Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Group E, Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Czechia vs. Albania — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.

Group E, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Faroe Island — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. San Marino — Fubo Sports 5, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Northern Ireland — Fubo Sports 6, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 2 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty — Amazon Prime Video/YES app, 7 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.