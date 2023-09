Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the USA celebrates a winner against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Knockout Round

Quarterfinals, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Italy vs. United States — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Germany vs. Latvia — ESPN+, 4:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special: Bundesliga Analysis I — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Inside: Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

Folds of Honor Collegiate, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, MI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Pittsburgh vs. Marshall — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Louisville vs. Kentucky — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 10: Valladolid (Individual Time Trial) — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

St. Paul Saints at Louisville Bats — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Cleveland — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Detroit/YES, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at Anaheim — MLB Network/MASN2/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — TBS/NBC Sports Bay Area/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle at Cincinnati — Root Sports/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders (series premiere) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2022 AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay: Season Preview — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL (season premiere) — The CW (Ryan Clark/Channing Crowder/Jay Cutler/Chad Johnson/Chris Long), 8 p.m.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets: Episode 5 (season finale) — HBO, 10 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: The 2022 Season — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2 1 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night (series premiere) — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Bills — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Doubles Round of 16 — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the US Open (Arthur Ashe Stadium): Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

WNBA

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/WCIU/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun — X, formerly Twitter/Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network/YES app/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports/KPHE, 10 p.m.