Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates 20-6 win over Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 5

Richmond Tigers vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Carlton Blues vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Western Bulldogs vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

College Football

Week 5

Middle Tennessee State at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Sam Houston — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Texas A&M — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

UCLA vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Purdue vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Cal vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Texas vs. West Virginia — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Utah State vs. Colorado State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Washington State vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Washington vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Stanford vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Oregon vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

BYU at Texas — FS1, 9 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Ryder Cup

Europe vs. USA, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Paul Azinger/Justin Leonard/Tom Abbott/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Notah Begay//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Cara Banks//Steve Sands

Day 1: Foursome and Four-Ball Matches — USA Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 7

Celta de Vigo vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Granada vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Osasuna vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Events: Masvidal vs. Diaz — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — MLB Network/YES/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Chicago White Sox — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 4

Thursday Night Football, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers — Amazon Prime Video/WJBK/WGBA/WITI, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WJBK/WGBA/WITI, 8 a.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network 11:15 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Detroit at Washington — NHL Network/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Rangers — MSG SportsNet/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m./NHL Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Vancouver at Seattle — KONG, 10 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool D, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

Japan vs. Samoa — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 6

Monza vs. Bologna — Paramount+, 12:20 p.m.

Frosinone vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Genoa vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 3

Fenerbahçe vs. İstanbul Başakşehir — beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m./beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fütbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Lînea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7:30 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — Fan Duel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Astana Open (ATP Tour)/Communist China Open (WTA Tour)/Ningbo Open (WTA Tour)/Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.