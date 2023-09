Sep 20, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) leave the game against the Toronto FC during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 5

Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Boxing

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Campeones Cup

MLS vs. LigaMX

Final, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Jillian Sakovits//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa/Tony Cherchi//Rodolfo Landeros

LAFC vs. Tigres UANL — Apple TV+ (MLS Season Pass subscription required), 11 p.m.

Campeones Cup Pregame — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m. (Kevin Egan host)

Carabao Cup

Third Round

Aston Villa vs. Everton — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Brentford vs. Arsenal — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leicester City — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Chip Kelly — FS1, 7 p.m.

Out of Pocket — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Maryland at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

DFB-Pokal

1st Round

Wehen Wiesbaden vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Swing Expedition With Chris Como: Tony Finau & Boyd Summerhays — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 7

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Girona — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Events: Khabib vs. McGregor — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Boston — Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — Amazon Prime Video/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — MLB Network/MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Matchday 35

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Ramses Sandoval/Walter Roque

Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 9:30 p.m. (also on TSN1) — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Claudio Suarez//French: Olivier Brett/Patrice Bernier

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fantasy Football — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Bringing the Noise — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 4 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Hockeyville Canada Series

Game 1, Joe Thornton Community Centre, St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal — TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg — TSN3, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas — NHL Network/KNTV, 10 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool A, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

Uruguay vs. Namibia — Peacock, 11:45 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 6

Cagliari vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 12:20 p.m.

Empoli vs. Salernitana — Paramount+, 12:20 p.m.

Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

SS Lazio vs. Torino — Paramount+, 2:35 p.m.

SSC Napoli vs Udinese — Paramount+, 2:35 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Scottish League Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Ibrox Stadium, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. Livingston — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 3

Adana Demirspor vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:29 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Astana Open (ATP Tour)/Communist China Open (WTA Tour)/Ningbo Open (WTA Tour)/Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

U.S. Open Cup

Championship

Final, DRV Pink Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Announcers: CBS Sports Network — Andrés Cordero/Ray Hudson//Nico Cantor//Susannah Collins//Christina Unkel (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Manuel Sol/Maxi Rodríguez

Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo — CBS Sports Network/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Charlie Davies/Clint Dempsey/Micah Richards

U.S. Open Cup Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

U.S. Open Cup Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Miguel Gurwitz/Ana Jurka

U.S. Open Cup Extra: Previa — Universo, 8 p.m.

U.S. Open Cup Extra — Telemundo/Universo, 10:30 p.m.