Sep 13, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Luis Matos (29) hits an RBI double during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Carabao Cup

Third Round

Ipswich Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

Nothing But Net: Women’s Basketball Release — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Men’s

Nothing But Net: Men’s Basketball Release — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Indiana vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Fresno State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup Qualifying

Group Stage — Matchday 2

League B: Group F, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados — TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying

Play-In

Leg 2, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Canada vs. Jamaica — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m. (Aggregate 0-2)

DFB-Pokal

1st Round

Preussen Munster vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Golf

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 7

Sevilla vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 6

LOSC Lille vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: One-Round Wars — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UFC Unleashed: Featherweight Brawls — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta — TBS/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — MLB Network/MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Cleveland — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Talladega — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 3 — The CW, 8 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Boston at Buffalo — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit — Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis — Bally Sports Midwest App, 8 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 6

Juventus vs. Lecce — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 3

İstanbulspor vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Chuck & Tito — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8:01 p.m.

30 for 30: No Más — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Fernando Nation — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Astana Open (ATP Tour)/Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals

Game 1, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty — ESPN, 8 p.m. (Connecticut leads series, 1-0)

Game 1, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN, 10 p.m. (Las Vegas leads series, 1-0)

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.