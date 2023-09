Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 4

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 11 p.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Gold Coast Suns vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Sydney Swans vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday, same day coverage)

Bundesliga

Matchday 5

1. FC Union Berlin vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CFL

Week 16

Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders — TSN4/TSN5/CFL+, 4 p.m.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts — TSN4/TSN5/CFL+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 4

Florida State at Clemson — ABC, noon

Army at Syracuse — ACC Network, noon

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Tulsa at Northern Illinois — CBS Sports Network, noon

Auburn at Texas A&M — ESPN, noon

Virginia Tech at Marshall — ESPN2, noon

Western Kentucky at Troy — ESPNU, noon

Butler at Stetson — ESPN+, noon

Cornell at Yale — ESPN+, noon

Oklahoma at Cincinnati — Fox, noon

SMU at TCU — FS1, noon

Kentucky at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, noon

Georgetown at Columbia — SNY/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Lindenwood at Illinois State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Marist at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Furman — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Fordham — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wofford at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Toledo — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

URI at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross — Spectrum News Worcesterf/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at St. Thomas — WFTC, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Bryant at Princeton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

McNeese at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling State — HBCU Go, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Kansas — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Temple — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Lafayette — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at UMass — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at William & Mary — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Utah — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at South Florida — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State — FS1, 4 p.m.

Montana at Northern Arizona — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Norfolk State at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports, 4 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Tennessee — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho — SWX/KMAX/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Central Michigan at South Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Dayton at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Alabama State at Florida A&M — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Albany at Morgan State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at South Carolina State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell — FloSports, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Delaware — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Florida International — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest — The CW, 6:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colorado State at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North American at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Houston — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southwest Baptist at Tarleton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State — Fox, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Penn State — CBS, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Missouri (at Edward Jones Dome, St. Louis, MO) — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Florida at Kansas State — FS1, 8 p.m.

James Madison at Utah State — KJZZ/Mountain West Network/Stadium/Fubo Sports, 8 p.m.

Montana State at Weber State — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Cal-Davis — KQCA/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Kent State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Cal at Washington — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

USC at Arizona State — Fox, 10:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i pay per view (Hawai’i only)/Team1Sports app (Contiguous U.S.), midnight

College GameDay live from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH — Fox, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from Kyle Field, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH — FS1, 11 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown live from Ohio Stadium, the Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — NBC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA — ACC Huddle, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Update — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate live from Washington State University, Pullman, WA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame — CBS, 7 p.m.

College Football Countdown live from Ohio Stadium, the Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — NBC, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

College Football Update — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

English Premier League

Matchweek 6

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Everton — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock (Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux), 12:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka City, Japan

Race — ESPN2, 12:25 a.m. (Sunday)

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Spyglass Hill Golf Course), Pebble Beach, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Open de France, Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Sunday, delayed)

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

2023 Solheim Cup, Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain

(Announcers: Terry Gannon/Grant Boone/Juli Inkster/Judy Rankin/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples//John Wood//Cara Banks//Paige Mackenzie//Amy Rogers

Final Day: Singles Matches — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Sky Sports Solheim Cup Pregame Show — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 6

Girona vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

UD Almería vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 6

FC Nantes vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m./beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

FC Metz vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Minor League Baseball

International League

Norfolk Tides at Buffalo Bisons — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 299

Eblen vs. Edwards, 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Main Card — Showtime, 3 p.m.

UFC Fight Night

Fiziev vs. Gamrot, UFC Apex, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Combate Global

Welterweights, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Jimmie Pace, Jr. vs. Christopher Ewert — ViX+, 9:30 p.m.

Jimmie Pace, Jr. vs. Christopher Ewert — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday, delayed)

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor (01/24/2021) — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Minnesota — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston — NBC Sports Chicago/NESN, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland — MLB Network/MASN2/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Bally Sports Kansas City/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — MLB Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/MASN, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — MLB Network/SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego — Bally Sports Midwest/MLB San Diego Padres, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at New York Yankees — MLB Network/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/YES, 1 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB High School Invitational — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 34

Free Games — All games on Apple TV

New York City FC vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macias//French: Olivier Brett/Patrice Bernier

Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution, 8:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Moises Linares/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 9:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez//French: Jeremy Filosa/Gavino De Falco

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel

MLS 360, 7 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Atlanta United vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: José Hernandez/Eduardo Biscayart//Spanish: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz

D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto

FC Dallas vs. Columbus Crew, 8:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

Minnesota United vs. St. Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Max Cordaro

Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m. — English: Ed Cohen/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Arrioja

San José Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Martin Zuniga

Announcers: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Chelsea Cabarcas/Diego Valeri

MLS La Previa, 7 p.m.

MLS El Resumen, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs

Round of 12

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon

Qualifying — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 10:30 a.m.

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Tony Eury, Jr. — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Xfinity Series — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Micah Parsons: A Football Life Origins — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Saluting the Champs — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

NHL Global Series

Game 2, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings — Sportsnet/NHL Network/ESPN+, midnight

Arizona at St. Louis — Bally Sports Midwest app, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 10 Moments of the ’22-’23 Season — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: ’23-’24 Betting and Fantasy Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 50 Prospects Show — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool C, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

Georgia vs. Portugal — CNBC/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Pool D, Decathlon Arena, Lille, France

England vs. Chile — CNBC/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Pool B, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

South Africa vs. Ireland — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 6

Livingston vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 5

Sassuolo vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

SS Lazio vs. Monza — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Empoli vs. Internazionale Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 6

Başakşehir vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

República deportiva — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

One for the Ages — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Rolex TP53 World Championship — BBC News, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from Texas A&M University, College Station, TX — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Washington, D.C. — NBC, 11 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Down to the Wire — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 1 — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 2 — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribute Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:31 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Laver Cup

Team Europe vs. Team World, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Day 2 Afternoon Session: Singles Matches — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Day 2 Night Session: Singles & Doubles Matches — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Guadalajara Open, Panamerican Tennis Center, Zapopan, Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Mexico

Final — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Courtside Live: Chengdu Open Quarterfinals (ATP Tour)/Zhuhai Championships Quarterfinals (ATP Tour) — 2 a.m. (Sunday)