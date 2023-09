Sep 19, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) celebrates after a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s

Playoffs

Preliminary Final, Gabba (Brisbane Cricket Ground), Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Brisbane Lions vs. Carlton Blues — FS1, 2:55 a.m.

AFL Women’s

Round 4

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

Port Adelaide Power vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Carlton Blues vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Saturday, same day coverage)

Bundesliga

Matchday 5

VfB Stuttgart vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 16

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN3/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

BC Lions at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/CFL+, 9:30 p.m./TSN3/TSN5, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

College Football

Week 4

Brown at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue — FS1, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Boise State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at San José State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

College Soccer

Men’s

South Florida vs. SMU — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Colorado vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Arizona vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Washington State vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Michigan State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

English Football Championship

Matchday 8

Birmingham Park vs. Queens Park Rangers — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka City, Japan

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 10:25 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Spyglass Hill Golf Course), Pebble Beach, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Open de France, Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday, delayed)

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

2023 Solheim Cup, Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain

(Announcers: Terry Gannon/Grant Boone/Juli Inkster/Judy Rankin/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples//John Wood//Cara Banks//Paige Mackenzie//Amy Rogers

Day 2: Foursome Matches — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Day 2: Fourball Matches — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 6

Deportivo Alavés vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 6

AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Friday Fights 34, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — YouTube, 8:30 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Redemptions — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Namajunas vs. Andrade — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Women — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

UFC Live: Fiziev vs. Gamrot — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month 2023 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Bantamweight Brawlers — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

American League

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland — MASN2/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston — NBC Sports Chicago/NESN, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Bally Sports Kansas City/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at New York Yankees — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/YES, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — MLB Network, 6:25 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — MLB Network, 9:25 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Micah Parsons: A Football Life Origins — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Preseason

NHL Global Series

Game 1, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes — Sportsnet/NHL Network/ESPN+, midnight

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool D, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France

Argentina vs. Samoa — Peacock, 11:45 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 5

Lecce vs. Genoa — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Charlottesville — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

The Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Laver Cup

Team Europe vs. Team World, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Day 1 Afternoon Session: Singles Matches — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Day 1 Night Session: Singles & Doubles Matches — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Laver Cup Review Show — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Guadalajara Open, Panamerican Tennis Center, Zapopan, Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Mexico

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Courtside Live: Guangzhou Women’s Open Finals (WTA Tour)/Zhuhai Championships Quarterfinals (ATP Tour) — 2 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.