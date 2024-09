Sep 1, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Aryna Sabalenka reaches for a forehand against Elise Mertens (BEL)(not pictured) in a women’s singles match on day seven of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

CFL

Week 13

Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN4, 2 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN4, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

Boston College at Florida State — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Command Center: Boston College at Florida State — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Boston College vs. Florida State College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Women’s College Volleyball Showcase, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Stanford vs. Wisconsin — Fox, 5 p.m.

Texas vs. Minnesota — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, IN

Finals — FS1, noon

Finals– Fox, 2 p.m.

EFL League Two

Matchday 4

Salford City vs. Milton Keynes Dons — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Road to the Presidents Cup — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: Tiger’s Six-Peat — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Chicago/MASN, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m/MLB Network (backup), 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — MLB Network (backup)/Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas — YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

St. Louis at Milwaukee — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m./MLB Network (main), 6 p.m. (joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Cincinnati — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego — Bally Sports Detroit/Padres.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at New York Mets — MLB Network (main)/NESN/SNY, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: One of a Kind — MLB Network, 9:30 a.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NBA

Tough Love: Shaq & Kareem– NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Race for the Cup — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel/Check your local listings, 10 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Special — SportsGrid, noon

Top 100 Players of 2024: #100-11 — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2024: Top 10 — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL 2024 Kickoff Preview — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Paralympics

17th Summer Paralympic Games

Day 5

Studio Shows

Gold Zone: Day 5 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball

Women’s Preliminary Round

Group B, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

United States vs. Japan — USA Network, 8 a.m. (joined in progress)

Para Badminton

Mixed Doubles

SH6 Gold Medal Match, Porte de la Chapelle Arena, Paris, France

Communist China (Lin/Li) vs. United States (Krajewski/Simon) — USA Network, 9:15 a.m. (same day coverage)

Wheelchair Rugby

Open

Bronze Medal Game, Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Australia vs. Great Britain — USA Network, 10:15 a.m. (same day coverage)

Gold Medal Game, Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Japan vs. United States — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Midday

Para Swimming Evening Session/Para Track & Field Evening Session — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

Para Swimming

Evening Session, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Finals — USA Network, 3:45 p.m. (same day coverage)

Para Archery

Mixed Team Compound Open

Gold Medal Match, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

USA Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Goalball

Men’s

Quarterfinal, South Paris Arena 6, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

United States vs. Japan — USA Network, 4:15 p.m. (same day coverage)

Day 6

Para Track & Field

Morning Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Finals: Men’s Long Jump-T47/Women’s Javelin Throw-F56/Men’s 1500m-T11/Men’s 1500m-T13/Men’s 200m-T51/Men’s 400m-T37/Men’s 400m-T36/Women’s Discus Throw-F11/Women’s 400m-T12/Women’s 1500m-T54/Round 1: Women’s 200m-T64/Women’s 100m-T13/Women’s 100m-T47 — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning (season premiere) — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:18 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:19 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:49 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2:19 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Perfect Storm — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 6:50 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8:54 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:26 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Love All — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11:54 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

In the Arena: Serena Williams: This Is You — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.