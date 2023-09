Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates a first down catch during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 1

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 11 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Sydney Swans vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Classification Round

Group O, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Japan vs. Cape Verde — ESPN+, 7:10 a.m.

Group M, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Philippines vs. Communist China — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Group N, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Jordan vs. Mexico — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Group P, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Iran vs. Lebanon — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Second Round

Group K, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Australia vs. Georgia — ESPN+, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Group I, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Italy vs. Puerto Rico — ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Group J, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Greece vs. Montenegro — ESPN+, 4:40 a.m. (Sunday)

Group L, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Brazil vs. Latvia — ESPN+, 5:45 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Middleweights, AO Arena, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank, Jr. — ESPN+1 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 3

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CFL

Week 13

BC Lions at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN5/CFL+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Announcers: Andrew Siciliano/JC Pearson//Marlee Wierda

Hampton vs. Grambling State — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Chicago Football Classic, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Announcers: Charlie Neal/Jon Kelley//Courtney Tate//Nia Symone

Central State vs. Mississippi Valley State — HBCU Go, 4 p.m.

Duke’s Mayo Classic, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Greg McElroy//Molly McGrath

North Carolina vs. South Carolina — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia vs. Tennessee (at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN) — ABC, noon

Northern Illinois at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Fresno State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, noon

Bowling Green at Liberty — CBS Sports Network, noon

Arkansas State at Oklahoma — ESPN, noon

Louisiana Tech at SMU — ESPNU, noon

Long Island University at Ohio — ESPN+, noon

Villanova at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Colorado at TCU — Fox, noon

Utah State at Iowa — FS1, noon

East Carolina at Michigan — Peacock, noon

Ball State at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Marist at Georgetown — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Air Force — Altitude/Mountain West Network, 1 p.m.

Bowie State at Delaware State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stonehill — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Akron at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Mississippi — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia State at Norfolk State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina vs. Arkansas (at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, AK) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Butler at Montana — KFBB/KHBB/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Portland State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Boise State at Washington — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

UMass at Auburn — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Wisconsin — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Notre Dame — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington vs. North Dakota State (at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN) — WDAY/ESPN+, 3;30 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal at North Texas — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southwestern Louisiana at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Bryant at UNLV — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Albany at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at James Madison — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Monmouth at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina State at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern at Alabama State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas (FL) at Stetson — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Georgia — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wagner at Fordham — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem State at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Morgan State at Richmond — NBC Sports Washington/FloSports, 6 p.m.

Washington State at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Texas A&M — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Memphis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Murray State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Missouri-Kansas City — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Baylor — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Houston — FS1, 7 p.m.

Army at Louisiana-Monroe — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Wyoming — CBS, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Penn State — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Alabama — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Tulane — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Montana State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Western Illinois at New Mexico State — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sam Houston at BYU — FS1, 10:15 p.m.

Idaho State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UCLA — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from Romare Bearden Park, Charlotte, NC — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX — Fox/Fox 4K, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg, VA — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX — FS1, 11 a.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

CBS Sports Confidential: Big Ten Football 2023 — CBS, 1 p.m.

College Football Kickoff — CBS, 2 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

College Countdown — NBC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg, VA — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown live from Beaver Stadium, Penn State University, State College, PA — NBC, 7 p.m.

Colege Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg, VA — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Soccer

Women’s

Stanford vs. Duke — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 8: Dénia to Xorret de Catí (Costa Blanca Interior) — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 4

Sheffield United vs. Everton — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Burley vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock (Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux), 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard), 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard), 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard), noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC/Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard), 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Gran Premio d’Italia, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

Qualifying — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

R&A/USGA

Walker Cup, St Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom

Great Britain & Ireland vs. United States — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Paige Mackenzie/Karen Stupples//Kay Cockerill

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 a.m. (Sunday, delayed)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Speedway, Portland, OR

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Kevin Lee//Dillon Welch

Practice 2 — Peacock, noon

Qualifying — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Practice 3 — Peacock, 8:15 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 4

Real Sociedad vs. Granada — ESPN+, 7:50

Real Madrid vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 9:45 a.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Valencia — ESPN, 12:20 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 4

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Toulouse vs. Clermont Foot — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Minor League Baseball

International League

Norfolk Tides at Worcester Red Sox — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Nashville Sounds at Durham Bulls — Stadium, 7:30 p.m. (same night coverage)

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Gane vs. Spivac, Accor Arena, Paris, France

Prelims — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Combate Global

Featherweights, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

José Ferreira vs. Leonardo Morales — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

UFC 293: Countdown: Adesanya vs. Strickland — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Oakland — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston — YES/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

Miami at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/MASN, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/MLB San Diego Padres, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Seattle at New York Mets — Root Sports/SNY, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona — MASN2/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 30

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

New York City FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 3:30 p.m. (also on TSN1) — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Juan Arango/Luis Gerardo Bucci//French: Matt Cullen/Sebastien Le Toux

D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m. — English: Nate Bukaty/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Francisco Pinto

FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz

Montreal Impact vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. — English: Neil Sika/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Carlos Suárez//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

New England Revolution vs. Austin FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Pablo Mariño

FC Dallas vs. Atlanta United, 8:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Diego Arrioja

Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Sonny Guadarrama

Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids, 9:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías

LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo, 10:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: José Hernández/Tony Cherchi

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United, 10:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Max Cordaro

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Phil Neville//Spanish: Jorge Peréz-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa/Diego Valeri

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Nigel Reo-Coker/Bradley Wright-Phillips//Christina Unkel (rules analyst)

MLS 360, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Jillian Sakovits/Matt Doyle/Shep Messing

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Stefano Fusaro/Melissa Ortiz/Carlos Pavon

MLS La Previa, 7 p.m.

MLS El Resumen, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A Sponsor Name Goes Here 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Dave Burns//Marty Snider

Practice & Qualifying — USA Network, 10:30 a.m.

Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Dale Jarrett/Kyle Petty

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Xfinity Series — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 16

Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Dave Burns//Marty Snider

Practice — Peacock, noon

Practice & Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Ricky Rudd — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NHL

60 Diamonds: The Greatest Picks of the 60 NHL Drafts — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Welcome to the NHL — NHL Network, 8;30 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 18

North Carolina Courage vs. NJ/NY Gotham — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 3

SSC Napoli vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Homecoming — NBC, 11 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: What It Takes — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Surfing’s Dirty Secrets — BBC News, 6:30 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

One for the Ages — ESPNU, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Primetime at the US Open (Arthur Ashe Stadium): Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova/Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Baez — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Track & Field

Diamond League

Diamond League Xiamen, Egret Stadium, Xiamen, Communist China

Finals — Peacock, 7 a.m.

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces — NBA TV/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 9 p.m.