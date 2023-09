Although off to a slow start, Billie Jean King continues her court mastery in the Virginia Slims tennis tournament on Aug. 7, 1973. She marched to a 6-3, 6-0, victory over Mary Kay Christenson before a turn-away crowd of 2,000 at Centennial Tennis Center in an opening match of the Commerce Union Bank Tennis Classic.

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Classic Fights: Muhammad Ali vs. Ken Norton (03/31/1973) — ESPNews, midnight

Top Rank Boxing Classic Fights: Muhammad Ali vs. Ken Norton II (09/10/1973) — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special-Ultimate No, 9: Harry Kane — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

We’re #1! The Story of 1999 Florida State Football (premiere) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Georgia — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Penn State vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Niiice Shot With Stephen Curry: Jordan Spieth’s Bunker Hole-Out — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Ask Rory (series premiere) — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Inside the Hero Cup — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month 2023 — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet/YES, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MASN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Texas — NESN/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — TBS (Brian Anderson/Ron Darling)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at St Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7;45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at Cincinnati — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington — NBC Sports Chicago/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Detroit/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

High Tops: Dominique Wilkins’ Best Plays — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Rewind With Ahmad Rashad: Dominique Wilkins — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2023 Week 3 — The CW, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Welcome to Wrexham: The Quiet Zone — FX, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Foul Territory — Stadium, 1 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Fernando Nation — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

E60: Southmost: Football and Life on the Border — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Guangzhou Open, Nansha International Tennis Center, Guangzhou, Communist China

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Courtside Live: Guangzhou Women’s Open Quarterfinals (WTA Tour)//Chengdu Open Round of 16 (ATP Tour)/Zhuhai Championships (ATP Tour) — 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Announcers of original ABC broadcast: Howard Cosell/Rosie Casals/Eugene Scott//Frank Gifford

50th Anniversary-Battle of the Sexes: Billie Jean King vs. Bobby Riggs (09/20/1973) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group F, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. Newcastle United — Univision/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, noon

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Group G, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland

Young Boys vs. Red Bull Leipzig — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group H, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Royal Antwerp — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Announcers: Andrés Cordero/Ray Hudson//Christina Unkel (rules analyst)

SS Lazio vs. Atlético de Madrid — CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Group E, Stadion Feijenoord ‘De Kuip’, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Feyenoord vs. Celtic — Paramount+/Vix+, 3 p.m.

Group F, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group G, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Crvena zvezda — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group H, Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. FC Porto — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Nico Cantor/Freddie Ljungberg

The Golazo Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Game 2, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty — ESPN, 7 p.m. (New York leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, College Park Center, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings — ESPN, 9 p.m. (Dallas leads series, 1-0)

WNBA Countdown — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.