Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw the ball down the field in the second half during the game between the New England Patriots and host Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Final score, Dolphins, 20, Patriots, 7.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 3

West Coast Eagles vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, noon (same day coverage)

Bundesliga

Matchday 4

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 11:20 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Ohio State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, noon

College Soccer

Men’s

Stanford vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Cal vs. Washington — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Women’s

North Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Montana — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Nevada vs. Eastern Washington — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

Stanford vs. Santa Clara — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina — ACC Network, noon

Stanford at Louisville — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Oregon at Marquette — FS1, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Florida — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston College — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Denver at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Announcers: Bob Roll/Christian Vande Velde

Stage 21: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid (Paisaje de la Luz) — Peacock, 11:05 a.m.

Stage 21: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid (Paisaje de la Luz) — CNBC/Peacock, noon

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Race Series

Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, PA

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Finals — Fox, 2 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. (check your local listings)

English Premier League

Matchweek 5

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Everton vs. Arsenal — USA Network (Jon Champion/Stephen Warnock)/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Lee Dixon/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

Race — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, The Grove, College Grove, TN

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour

Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort (North Course), Napa, CA

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Smylie Kaufman/Steve Sands//Roger Maltbie//Arron Oberholser

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 5

Getafe CF vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Villarreal vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 5

FC Lorient vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Montpellier Hérault — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Havre AC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Preview en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2023: Best of the Playoffs — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month 2023 — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports West. 4 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets — Bally Sports Ohio/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — MASN2/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney), 7 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh — YES/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland — MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Inside Stitch — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Carded — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Xavier Scruggs/Jeff Passan), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 32

Free Game on Apple TV

Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers, 8:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Tony Cherchi//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

NFL

Week 2

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

Kansas City at Jacksonville — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Las Vegas at Buffalo — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans — Tom McCarthy/James Lofton/Jay Feely//Tiffany Blackmon

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay — Joe Davis/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

Green Bay at Atlanta — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

Indianapolis at Houston — Chris Myers/Robert Smith//Jen Hale

Seattle at Detroit — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

New York Football Giants at Arizona — Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

New York Jets at Dallas — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Washington at Denver — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

NFL Viewing Maps — 506sports

Sunday Night Football, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday Postgame — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Pregame Show — Telemundo/Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: 2023 NHL Prospect Pipeline — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: ’23-’24 Breakout Players — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 19

Chicago Red Stars vs. Angel City — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool B, Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France

South Africa vs. Romania — CNBC/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Pool C, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France

Australia vs. Fiji — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Pool D, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

England vs. France — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 4

Monza vs. Lecce — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Fiorentina vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

AS Roma vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Syd + TP Show: Syd + TP Are the New Faces of the WNBA — Fubo Sports, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Becoming the G.O.A.T.: The Tom Brady Story — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:59 p.m.

Catching Hell — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

E60: The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:29 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Davis Cup

Finals — Group Stage

Great Britain vs. France/Spain vs. Republic of Korea/Italy vs. Sweden/Croatia vs. Netherlands — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

WTA Tour

Guadalajara Open, Panamerican Tennis Center, Zapopan, Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Mexico

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

WTA Tour

Guangzhou Open, Nansha International Tennis Center, Guangzhou, Communist China

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Track & Field

Diamond League Final

Prefontaine Classic, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee//Lewis Johnson

Day 2 — CNBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Day 2 — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Game 2, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun — ESPN, 1 p.m. (Connecticut leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces — ABC, 3 p.m. (Las Vegas leads series, 1-0)

WNBA Countdown — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.