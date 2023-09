Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks off the field at the end of the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 3

Adelaide Crows vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m. (same day coverage)

St. Kilda Saints vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Brisbane Lions vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 4

1. FC Köln vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CFL

Week 15

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN3/CFL+, 4 p.m.

Ottawa Redblacks at BC Lions — TSN1/CFL+, 7 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 3

HBCU New York Classic, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: Kyle Draper/Charles Arbuckle//Corey Robinson

Morehouse vs. Albany State — CNBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Truth and Service Classic, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jay Walker

Hampton vs. Howard — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Florida State at Boston College — ABC, noon

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, noon

Louisville vs. Indiana (at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN) — Big Ten Network, noon

Liberty at Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, noon

LSU at Mississippi State — ESPN, noon

Wake Forest at Old Dominion — ESPN2, noon

Iowa State at Ohio — ESPNU, noon

Central Connecticut State at Kent State — ESPN+, noon

Cornell at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Davidson at Marist — ESPN+, noon

Holy Cross at Yale — ESPN+, noon

Long Island University at Baylor — ESPN+, noon

Penn State at Illinois — Fox, noon

North Dakota at Boise State — FS1, noon

Kansas State at Missouri — SEC Network, noon

Stonehill at Georgetown — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Columbia at Lafayette — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas at Harvard — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lamar at South Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Norfolk State at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Weber State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at North Carolina State — The CW, 2 p.m.

Central Michigan at Notre Dame — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Florida Memorial at Grambling State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stetson at Montana State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama at South Florida — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke — ACC Network, 3;30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Florida International at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Tulsa — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Drake vs. South Dakota State (at Target Field, Minneapolis, MN) — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware State at Richmond — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Oregon State — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at North Dakota State — WDAY/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Mississippi — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Brown at Bryant — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North American at Portland State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Princeton at San Diego — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Ohio State — Fox, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Furman at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

North Carolina Central at UCLA — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Washington at Michigan State — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Georgia State at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Idaho State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Towson at Morgan State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Carolina at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Saint Francis at Delaware — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Wabash at Butler — FloSports, 6 p.m.

West Florida at Florida A&M — HBCU Go, 6 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Elon — WMYV/FloSports, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at UAB — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at SMU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

San Jose State at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tarleton at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Nebraska — FS1, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Troy — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Samford at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arkansas — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Kentucky — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

TCU at Houston — Fox, 8 p.m.

New Mexico State at New Mexico — KDAT/Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Ferris State at Montana — KTMF/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Hawai’i at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Sacramento State at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Texas State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Colorado — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Southern Utah at Cal-Davis — KCRA/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Kansas at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno State at Arizona State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Texas El-Paso at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 11 p.m.

College GameDay live from the University of Colorado, Boulder, CO — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Colorado, Boulder, CO — Fox/Fox 4K, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Colorado, Boulder, CO — FS1, 11 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pac-12 Tailgate live from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT — Pac-12 Network, 12:50 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate live from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT — Pac-12 Mountain, 1 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network, 1:20 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Memorial Stadium, Clemson University, Clemson, SC — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate live from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT — Pac-12 Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Memorial Stadium, Clemson University, Clemson, SC — ACC Huddle, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown live from Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN — NBC, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10;30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Memorial Stadium, Clemson University, Clemson, SC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Announcers: Bob Roll/Christian Vande Velde

Stage 20: Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama — CNBC/Peacock, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 5

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Luton Town — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Brentford — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC (Peter Drury/Stephen Warnock)/Universo, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Lee Dixon/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

Qualifying — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, The Grove, College Grove, TN

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour

Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort (North Course), Napa, CA

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Smylie Kaufman/Steve Sands//Roger Maltbie//Arron Oberholser

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 5

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Valencia vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 5

Stade Rennais vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Salt Lake Bees at Reno Aces — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Bad Blood — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Trilogy: Liddell vs. Couture — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Combate Global

Women’s Atomweights, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Estefania Rodriguez vs. Stephanie — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

Main Card — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (delayed)

Pre-Show — Paramount+, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — MLB Network/NESN/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/MASN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets — Bally Sports Ohio/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — MASN2/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — Marquee Sports Network/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

San Diego at Oakland — MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh — YES/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 32

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto

Charlotte FC vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Pablo Marino

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz

Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30 p.m. — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Max Cordaro//French: Matt Cullen/Gavino De Falco

San José Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. — English: Christian Miles/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Mariano Trujillo

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel (rules analyst)

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami, 5 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Katie Witham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla//Antonella Gonzalez

Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m. (also on TSN4) — English: Ed Cohen/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez/French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders, 8:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Walter Roque

Houston Dynamo vs. St. Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Daniel Chapela

Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution, 9:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martin Zuniga

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Announcers: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Jaime Macías/Diego Valeri

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Bristol Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Race — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Cup Series — USA Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 11 p.m.

NBA

Basketball Stories: Shaq: The Rookie Season — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Films Presents — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Network: Top 10 Moments of the ’22-’23 Season — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Network: Top 10 Storylines to Watch — NHL Network, midnight

NWSL

Matchday 19

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Washington Spirit — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Kansas City Current — Paramount+, 10 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. OL Reign — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool D, Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France

Samoa vs. Chile — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Pool C, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

Wales vs. Portugal — CNBC/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Pool B, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

Ireland vs. Tonga — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 4

Juventus vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan — Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network (Star Cam on Christian Pulisic), noon

Genoa vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 5

St. Johnstone vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 5

Galatasaray vs. Samsunspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

República deportiva: fútbol fanaticos — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: No Experience Required — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

E60: The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Making the Cut — NBC, 11 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Back to School — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

Game On — Women’s Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Davis Cup

Finals — Group Stage

United States vs. Finland/Australia vs. Switzerland/Canada vs. Chile/Serbia vs. Czech Republic — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

WTA Tour

San Diego Open, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, CA

Final — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WTA Tour

Japan Women’s Open, Utsubo Tennis Center, Osaka, Japan

Final — Tennis Channel, midnight

Laver Cup Review Show — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Track & Field

Diamond League Final

Prefontaine Classic, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Announcers: Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Kara Goucher/Trey Hardee//Lewis Johnson

Day 1 — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.