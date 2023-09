Sep 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) reacts following his double in the seventh inning against the St.Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s

Playoffs

Semifinal, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia

Port Adelaide Power vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

AFL Women’s

Round 3

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 11 p.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

ShoBox: The Next Generation

Featherweights, Boeing Center at Tech Point, San Antonio, TX

Mirco Cuello vs. Rudy Garcia — Showtime, 9:30 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

IBF World Featherweight Championship, American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, TX

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joel Gonzalez — ESPN, 10 p.m.

All Access: Canelo vs. Jermell Charlo-Episode 1 — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 4

Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 15

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes — TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/CFL+, 9:30 p.m./TSN3, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

College Football

Week 3

URI at Maine — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Army at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Maryland — FS1, 7 p.m.

Utah State at Air Force — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Miami vs. Syracuse — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Boilermaker Challenge, Holloway Gymnasium, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Central Florida vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

USC vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Volleyball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Washington State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Utah — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Announcers: Bob Roll/Christian Vande Velde

Stage 19: La Bañeza to Íscar — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Stage 20: Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama — Peacock, 5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Race Series

Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, PA

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort (North Course), Napa, CA

2nd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Smylie Kaufman/Steve Sands//Roger Maltbie//Arron Oberholser

Featured Groups: Justin Thomas/Sahith Theegala/Akshay Bhatia & Cam Davis/Nick Hardy/Mackenzie Hughes — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Groups: Max Homa/Cameron Champ/Joel Dahmen & Kevin Kisner/Matt Kuchar/Webb Simpson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, The Grove, College Grove, TN

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 5

Rayo Vallecano vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 5

Paris Saint-Germain vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Championship Fighting

ONE Friday Fights 33, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — YouTube, 8:30 a.m.

UFC Main Events: Holm vs. Shevchenko (07/23/2016) — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

UFC Live: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets — Bally Sports Ohio/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — MASN/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — Apple TV+, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/YES/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland — MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network 5 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:25 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Playoffs — Round of 12

Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Race — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pre-Race — USA Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Post-Race Show — USA Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Playoffs — Round of 16

Bristol Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Matt Kenseth — USA Network, 4 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Tony Eury, Jr. — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: ’23-’24 Betting and Fantasy Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 19

Racing Louisville vs. Houston Dash — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool A, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

New Zealand vs. Namibia — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN+/YouTube, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Louisville — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Davis Cup

Finals — Group Stage

Spain vs. Serbia/Great Britain vs. Switzerland/Italy vs. Chile/Croatia vs. Finland — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

WTA Tour

San Diego Open, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, CA

Semifinal 1 — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Semifinal 2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Japan Women’s Open, Utsubo Tennis Center, Osaka, Japan

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Game 1, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Game 1, College Park Center, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.