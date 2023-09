Sep 10, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) reacts with wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after scoring his first career touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s Playoffs

Semifinal, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Melbourne Demons vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

AFL Women’s

Round 3

Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

Week 3

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Memphis — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Cal vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Stanford vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Women’s

USC vs. New Mexico State — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Alabama vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

BYU vs. TCU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Washington State vs. Seattle — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Boilermaker Challenge, Holloway Gymnasium, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Illinois vs. USC — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Central Florida vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Colorado State at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort (North Course), Napa, CA

1st Round

Featured Groups: Max Homa/Cameron Champ/Joel Dahmen & Kevin Kisner/Matt Kuchar/Webb Simpson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Groups: Justin Thomas/Sahith Theegala/Akshay Bhatia & Cam Davis/Nick Hardy/Mackenzie Hughes — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, The Grove, College Grove, TN

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month 2023 — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane (03/04/2023) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Upsets — ESPN2, midnight

UFC: The Walk: Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

UFC Main Events: Cejudo vs. Moraes/Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPN2, 12;30 a.m. (Friday)

UFC Unleashed: Upsets — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Boston — Amazon Prime Video/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Toronto — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

National League

Washington at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/MASN/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 3:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Arizona at New York Mets — MLB Network/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/SNY, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Playoffs — Round of 8

UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice and Qualifying — FS2, 4 p.m.

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup: Bristol — FS2, 8 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 2

Thursday Night Football, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles — Amazon Prime Video/KMSP/WTXF, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/KMSP/WTXF, 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool A, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France

France vs. Uruguay — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

E60: The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m,

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Davis Cup

Finals — Group Stage

United States vs. Netherlands/Australia vs. France/Canada vs. Sweden/Czech Republic vs. Republic of Korea — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

WTA Tour

San Diego Open, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, CA

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Japan Women’s Open, Utsubo Tennis Center, Osaka, Japan

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)