Sep 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Inside: Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Florida at Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Stanford — ESPN, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

League B: Group C, Stade Dr. Edmard Lama, Remire-Enjoly, French Guiana

French Guiana vs. Belize — Paramount+, 3:20 p.m.

League B: Group C, Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs. Bermuda — Paramount+, 3:20 p.m.

League A: Group B, Estadio Antonio Maceo, Santiago de Cuba, Cuba

Cuba vs. Suriname — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:50 p.m.

League C: Group C, TCIFA National Stadium, Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

Turks & Caicos vs. Dominica — Paramount+, 3:50 p.m.

League B: Group D, National Track and Field Leonora, Leonara, Guyana

Guyana vs. Bahamas — Paramount+, 5:50 p.m.

League B: Group D, Thomas A. Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Puerto Rico vs. Antigua & Barbuda — Paramount+, 6:50 p.m.

League A: Group B, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Haiti — CBS Sports Network, 7:50 p.m.

League A: Group B, Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Honduras vs. Grenada — CBS Sports Network, 9:50 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Announcers: Bob Roll/Christian Vande Velde

Stage 16: Liencres Playa to Bejes — Peacock, 8:40 a.m.

Golf

Arnold Palmer Cup Highlights: 2023: Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

GOLF Films: Duel-Golf’s Greatest Showdown — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Niiice Shot With Stephen Curry: Tiger Woods’ Flop Shot (series premiere) — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Louisville Bats at Durham Bulls — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Events: Cejudo vs. Moraes/Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month: KOs from Mexico — ESPN2, midnight

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Boston — Amazon Prime Video/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — TBS (Brian Anderson/Ron Darling/Jeff Franceour)/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Toronto — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at New York Mets — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks at SNY, 7 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/MLB San Diego Padres/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Detroit — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Albert Pujols/Jimmy Rollins), 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Albert Pujols/Jimmy Rollins), 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Dalga Arena, Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. Jordan — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

International Friendly, Hampden Park, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. England — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Germany vs. France — Fubo Sports, 2:47 p.m.

International Friendly, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

México vs. Uzbekistan — Univision/TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Allianz Field, St. Paul, MN

Announcers: TNT — Luke Wellman/Kyle Martino//Melissa Ortiz//Universo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Manuel Sol

United States vs. Oman — TNT/Universo/Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Brian Dunseth

U.S. Soccer Pregame — TNT, 8 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Pelé: Long Live the King — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Welcome to Wrexham (season premiere) — FX, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In the World, Part 2 — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In the World, Part 3 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In the World, Part 4 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

E60: The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Davis Cup

Finals — Group Stage

France vs. Switzerland/Serbia vs. Republic of Korea/Sweden vs. Chile/Netherlands vs. Finland — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

WTA Tour

San Diego Open, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, CA

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Japan Women’s Open, Utsubo Tennis Center, Osaka, Japan

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group A, Estadio Municipal Nuevo Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain

Spain vs. Cyprus — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group F, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. Andorra — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.

Group C, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Italy vs. Ukraine — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group A, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Georgia — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

Group C, National Stadium, Ta’ Qali, Malta

Malta vs. North Macedonia — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

Group F, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Belgium vs. Estonia — Fubo Sports 5, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel vs. Belarus — Fubo Sports 6, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Kosovo — Fubo Sports 7, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, Stade de Tourbillon, Sion, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Andorra — Fubo Sports 9, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchweek Highlights — FS1, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)