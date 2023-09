Aug 19, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks to the locker room following a 22-14 Seattle victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Medal Round

Gold Medal Game, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Germany vs. Serbia — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

College Field Hockey

UConn at Syracuse — ACC Network, noon

College Soccer

Men’s

Washington vs. Cal State-Fullerton — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

Women’s

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech — Pac-12 Insider, noon

Virginia Tech vs. Northwestern — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Colgate — Pac-12. Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Arizona vs. Utah State — Pac-12 Insider, 2:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Gonzaga — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Florida State vs. Florida — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon vs. Denver — Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

Louisville vs. Wyoming — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Cal vs. Cal State-Fullergton — Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Alabama vs. North Carolina — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Penn State at Louisville — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

San Diego at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

League B: Group A, Stade Municipal Sainte-Anne, Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe

Guadeloupe vs. Sint Maarten — Paramount+, 3:20 p.m.

League A: Group A, Stade Pierre Aliker, Fort-de-France, Martinique

Martinique vs. Curaçao — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:50 p.m.

League B: Group A, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia vs. St. Kitts & Nevis — Paramount+, 6:50 p.m.

League A: Group A, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Guatemala vs. Panama — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:50 p.m.

League A: Group A, Estadio Nacional Jorge “El Mágico” González, San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Trinidad & Tobago — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:50 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Announcers: Bob Roll/Christian Vande Velde

Stage 15: Pamplona to Lekunberri — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Stage 15: Pamplona to Lekunberri — CNBC, 9 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Irish Open, The K Club, Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Queen City Championship, Kenwood Country Club (Kendale Course), Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Angela Stanford

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, Jennings, MO

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of Monterey (Final Race), WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Monterey, CA

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Kevin Lee//Marty Snider//Dillon Welch

Race — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 3 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre-Race — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBC/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month: KOs from Mexico — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

UFC Main Events: Holm vs. Shevchenko — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto — Bally Sports Kansas City/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Miami at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Colorado at San Francisco — ESPN (Jon “Boog” Sciambi/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez/Buster Olney), 8 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Wisconsin/YES, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Minnesota — SNY/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

San Diego at Houston — MLB Network/MLB San Diego Padres/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Kevin Connors/Jeff Passan/Xavier Scruggs), 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 31

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis City SC, 8 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 16

Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns/Kim Coon/Parker Kligerman

Race — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Kansas — FS1, noon

Announcers: Steve Letarte/Jeff Burton/Brad Daugherty/Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Cup Series — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR America Post-Race: NASCAR Cup Series — USA Network/Peacock, 6 p.m.

NFL

Week 1

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Houston at New Orleans — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

Tennessee at New Orleans — Chris Lewis/Jason McCourty/Ross Tucker//Amanda Guerra

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

Carolina at Atlanta — Chris Myers/Robert Smith//Jen Hale

Jacksonville at Indianapolis — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — Joe Davis/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver — Tom McCarthy/James Lofton/Jay Feely//Tiffany Blackmon

Miami at Los Angeles Chargers — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Philadelphia at New England — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi//Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

NFL Viewing Picks — 506sports

Sunday Night Football, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Telemundo/Peacock/Peacock — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Dallas Cowboys at New York Football Giants — NBC/Peacock//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Pregame Show — Telemundo/Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: ’23-’24 Breakout Players — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Cincinnati Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Finals — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool D, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

Japan vs. Chile — CNBC/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Pool B, Stade-de-Marseille, Marseille, France

South Africa vs. Scotland — CNBC/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Pool C, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France

Wales vs. Fiji — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Running

New York Road Runners

5th Avenue Mile, New York, NY

Race — NBC, noon

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Czechia — TUDN, 11:30 a.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 11 a.m.

Club International Friendly, Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Club América vs. Tigres UANL — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Band Is on the Field — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Title IX: 37 Words That Changed America — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Tigers United — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Farm to the Show — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Wake and Rake — Bleav Sports, 8:30 p.m

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Wheelchair Finals — ESPN+, noon

Women’s Doubles Final: Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe vs. Laura Siegemund/Vera Zvonareva — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Men’s Final: Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic — ESPN (Chris Fowler/John McEnroe), 4 p.m.

Men’s Final Preview Show — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WTA Tour

Japan Women’s Open, Utsubo Tennis Center, Osaka, Japan

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group H, Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan vs. Northern Ireland — FS2, 8:50 a.m.

Group E, Tórsvøllur, Torshavn, Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands vs. Moldova — Fubo Sports, 11:47 a.m.

Group H, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Finland vs. Denmark — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group G, Gradski Stadion Podgorica, Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Bulgaria — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group E, Air Albania Stadium, Tirana, Albania

Albania vs. Poland — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Group H, San Marino Stadium, Serravalle, San Marino

San Marino vs. Slovenia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group B, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Republic of Ireland vs. Netherlands — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group G, Dariaus ir Girėno stadionas, Kaunas, Lithuania

Lithuania vs. Serbia — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.

Group B, OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece

Greece vs. Gibraltar — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

WNBA

Final Day of Regular Season

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network/WCIU/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports South, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever — Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty — NBA TV/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports/YES app, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm — ESPN3/Spectrum SportsNet/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 3 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN2, 3 p.m.