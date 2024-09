Aug 31, 2024; Paris, France; General view as Ixhelt Gonzalez (USA) and Mariska Beijer N(ED) tip off during the Wheelchair Basketball WomenÕs Preliminary Round Group B Game between Netherlands and USA at the Bercy Arena at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Mandatory Credit: OIS/Lillie Yazdi via USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Beach Volleyball

AVP Tour

Chicago Open, Oak Street Beach, Chicago, IL

Men’s and Women’s Finals — The CW, 3 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9;20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 13

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN3, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

Orange Blossom Classic

HBCU Game, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic

HBCU Game, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Virginia State vs. Benedict College — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Red Tails Classic

HBCU Game, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Johnson C. Smith vs. Tuskegee — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Vegas Kickoff Classic

Season Opening Game, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

USC vs. LSU — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

USC vs. LSU College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Duke vs. Tennessee — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Colorado — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Women’s College Volleyball Showcase, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Texas vs. Wisconsin — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Stanford vs. Minnesota — FS1, 3 p.m.

Georgia at Florida State — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Tennessee at Louisville — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 15: Infiesto to Valgrande-Pajares. Cuitu Negru — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 1 p.m.

Funny Car All Star Callout — Fox, 5 p.m.

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 4

Sheffield United vs. Watford — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 3

Announcers — World Feed: Daniel Mann/Michael Bridges

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:25 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Bill Leslie/Glenn Murray

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

Announcers: Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux

Manchester United vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 10:55 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 7:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

British Masters, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — Peacock, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

FM Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, MA

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill

Featured Group: Lexi Thompson/Rose Zhang — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

FedEx Cup Playoffs

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Final Round

Announcers: Mike Tirico (host)/Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Kevin Kisner//Notah Begay III//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Woods//Cara Banks

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Hole: 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10;45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Akshay Bhatia/Keegan Bradley — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Featured Group: Tony Finau/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Ludvig Åberg/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Russell Henley/Viktor Hovland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2 & 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Holes: 9 & 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Brandel Chamblee/Johnson Wagner//Todd Lewis

Golf Central Pregame live from East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central live from East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Championship In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Milwaukee Mile 250, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, WI

Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//George Henneberry//Dillon Welch

Race 2 — USA Network/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Pre-Race — USA Network/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Post Race Show — USA Network/Peacock, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 4

CA Osasuna vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 10:50 a.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. UD Las Palmas — ESPN+, 10:50 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Girona — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Getafe CF vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 1:05 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Las Vegas Aviators at Sacramento River Cats — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Holm vs. Shevchenko — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Women’s Flyweight Contenders — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Boston at Detroit — MLB Network (main)/NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Bally Sports Kansas City/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

MLB Sunday Leadoff, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Announcers: Steve Berthiaume/José Mota//Jody Jackson

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks — The Roku Channel, 4 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — The Roku Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Baseball, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Xavier Scruggs//Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, noon

Chicago Cubs at Washington — Marquee Sports Network/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Cleveland — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Tampa Bay — Padres.TV/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Yankees — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Midwest/YES, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago White Sox — SNY/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado — MASN2/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 30

Free Game

Announcers — Apple TV English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Apple TV Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart//Fox: Mike Watts/Devon Kerr

St. Louis City SC vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV/Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Dale Jarrett/Kyle Petty

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 5;30 p.m.

Post-Race — USA Network, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

NWSL

Matchday 18

North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current — CBS, 2 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS, 4 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network/NWSL+, 6 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit — CBS Sports Golazo Network/NWSL+, 8 p.m.

Paralympics

17th Summer Paralympic Games

Day 4

Studio Shows

Gold Zone: Day 4 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby

Open

Semifinal, Champs-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement

Japan vs. Australia — CNBC, 7:30 a.m.

Goalball

Men’s Preliminary Round

Pool A, South Paris Arena 6, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Iran vs. United States — CNBC, 9 a.m. (same day coverage)

Pool B, South Paris Arena 6, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Communist China vs. Ukraine — CNBC, noon (same day coverage)

Wheelchair Basketball

Men’s Preliminary Round

Group B, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Australia vs. United States — CNBC, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)

Daytime

Juegos Paralímpicos Paris 2024 — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Para Swimming

Evening Session, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Finals: Men’s and Women’s 100m Breaststroke-SB6/Men’s and Women’s 100m Freestyle-S10/Men’s and Women’s 200m Individual Medley-SM8/Men’s 100m Backstroke-S11/Men’s and Women’s 150m Individual Medley-SM4/Men’s 150m Individual Medley-SM3/Men’s and Women’s 100m Breaststroke-SB5/Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay-S14 — NBC, noon

Blind Soccer

Men’s Preliminary Round

Group A, Eiffel Tower Stadium, Paris, France

Brazil vs. Turkiye — CNBC, 12:30 p.m.

Para Track & Field

Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Finals: Women’s Shot Put-F20/Women’s 800m-T53/Men’s High Jump-T47/Women’s 800m-T54/Men’s Discus Throw-F52/Women’s 100m-T34/Women’s Javelin Throw-F34/Men’s 100m-T44/Men’s 100m-T13/Women’s 200m-T35/Men’s 400m-T53/Men’s 400m-T54/Women’s Long Jump-T37/Men’s 400m-T11/Round 1: Men’s 100m-T64/Men’s 100m-T63 — CNBC, 1 p.m.

Sitting Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Round

Pool A, North Paris Arena, Villepinte, France

France vs. United States — CNBC, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Primetime

Day 3 and Day 4 Highlights — NBC, 7 p.m.

Day 5

Overnight

Para Swimming & Para Track & Field: Afternoon Sessons — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Pickleball

APP Tour

Chicago Open, Danny Cunniff Park, Highland Park, IL

Finals — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m. (delayed)

PPA Tour

Las Vegas Pickleball Cup, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Winchester, NV

Championship — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Championship — FS2, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 3

ACF Fiorentina vs. AC Monza — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Genoa vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Udinese vs. Como 1907 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Juventus vs. AS Roma — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7:02 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Best of GoJo and Golic– DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Gametime Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11:42 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN2, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

In the Arena: Serena Williams: This Is You — ABC, 2 p.m.

E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

E60: No Place Like Nebraska — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: 24/25 Rolex TP World Championship — BBC News, 3:30 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8:25 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina State — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Best of Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ABC, 3 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun — NBA TV/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx — WCIU/Bally Sports North Extra, 3 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/KPHE/KTVK, 4 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks — Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH/Spectrum SportsNet, 7 p.m.