All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 1

Carlton Blues vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS2, 11 p.m.

Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Second Round

Group I, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Group K, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Slovenia vs. Australia — ESPN+, 8:10 a.m.

Group J, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Lithuania vs. Greece — ESPN+, 8:40 a.m.

Group L, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Canada vs. Brazil — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Classification Round

Group O, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Finland vs. Venezuela — ESPN+, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Group M, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Angola vs. South Sudan — ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Group N, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

New Zealand vs. Egypt — ESPN+, 4:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Group P, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Côte d’Ivoire vs. France — ESPN+, 5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 3

Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

Aflac Kickoff Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Andre Ward//Paul Carcaterra

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Miami (FL) — ACC Network (Jay Alter/Rene Ingoglia), 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Michigan State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Hawai’i — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Ryan Day — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Soccer

Men’s

Penn State vs. Syracuse — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Indiana vs. Washington — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Fresno State vs. Pepperdine — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Utah State vs. South Dakota State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Oklahoma at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

UNLV at Utah — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 7: Utiel to Oliva — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 4

Luton Town vs. West Ham United — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network (Anna Jackson/Danny Higginbotham), 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network (Anna Jackson/Danny Higginbotham), 5 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Gran Premio d’Italia, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour

European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Paige Mackenzie/Karen Stupples//Kay Cockerill

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Speedway, Portland, OR

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Kevin Lee//Dillon Welch

Practice — Peacock, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 4

Cádiz CF vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

UD Almería vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 4

FC Nantes vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 1 2022/23 Season Movie — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Championship Fighting

ONE Friday Fights 31, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Bad Blood — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Live — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Redemptions — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Strawweight Brawls — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC: The Walk: Whittaker vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Cleveland — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston — Amazon Prime Video/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/MASN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle at New York Mets — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona — MLB Network/MASN2/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:25 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Social Media Special — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 18

Kansas City Current vs. Angel City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 3

Announcers: Matteo Bonetti/Chris Wittyngham//Christina Unkel (rules analyst)

AS Roma vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

AS Roma vs. AC Milan: Christian Pulisic Spotlight Star Cam — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Announcers: Poppy Miller/Matteo Bonetti/Mike Grella/Marco Messina/Aaron West

Calcio e Cappuccino Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 4

Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports Xtra, 1:50 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Transfer Deadline Day Special — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning (season premiere) — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Gospel According to Mac — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

30 for 30: What Carter Lost — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round/Doubles 2nd Round — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN, noon

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime at the US Open (Arthur Ashe Stadium): Elise Mertens vs. Coco Gauff/Laslo Djere vs. Novak Djokovic — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever — Ion, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx — Ion, 8 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty — Ion, 8 p.m.