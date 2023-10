Texas Longhorns Bevo XV before theTexas Longhorns compete against Oklahoma Sooners in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 6

Melbourne Demons vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Essendon Bombers vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Fremantle Dockers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 7

Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CFL

Week 18

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/CFL+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 6

Red River Showdown, Cotton Bowl, Fair Park, TX

Announcers: ABC — Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Holly Rowe//ESPN2 — Pat McAfee/Darius Butler/”Boston Connor” Campbell/Tone Digs/A.J. Hawk/Ty Schmit

Oklahoma vs. Texas — ABC/ESPN2, noon

Gulf Coast Challenge, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Jackson State at Alabama A&M — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia — ACC Network, noon

Boston College at Army — CBS Sports Network, noon

LSU at Missouri — ESPN, noon

Toledo at UMass — ESPNU, noon

Maryland at Ohio State — Fox, noon

Rutgers at Wisconsin — Peacock, noon

Western Michigan at Mississippi State — SEC Network, noon

Marist at Columbia — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Dayton at Morehead State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Penn — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Merrimack — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Morgan State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas — WFTC, 1 p.m.

Samford at Wofford — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth — NESN/ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at South Carolina State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Illinois at North Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Marshall at North Carolina State — The CW, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Elon — WMYV/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Howard at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Murray State at South Dakota — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Dakota State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee State at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State — HBCU Go/theGrio, 3 p.m.

Duquesne at Delaware State — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 3 p.m.

Washington State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida State — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Ball State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Grambling State at Alcorn State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Kent State at Ohio — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Mercer at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Akron — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Richmond — MASN/FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at UAB — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Arkansas State at Troy — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at Nicholls — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northwestern State at Lamar — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Carolina at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Albany at Towson — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Villanova at North Carolina AT&T — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Central Florida at Kansas — Fox, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UConn at Rice — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Utah at Tarleton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Montana at Cal-Davis — Montana Television Network/KQCA/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m

Michigan at Minnesota — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

San José State at Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

McNeese at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at Wyoming — Fox, 8 p.m.

TCU at Iowa State — FS2, 8 p.m.

Colorado State at Utah State — KJZZ/Mountain West Network/Stadium, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Arizona at USC — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from the Cotton Bowl, Fair Park, TX — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today –SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Fox, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pac-12 Tailgate live from UCLA, Los Angeles, CA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 1:50 p.m./Pac-12 Network, 1:54 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 2:20 p.m./Pac-12 Network, 2:24 p.m.

The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown live from Huntington Bank Stadium, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN — NBC, 7 p.m.

College Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Update — FS1, 7:45 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Soccer

Men’s

Penn State vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

College Volleyball

Women’s

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 8

Luton Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Brentford — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Burnley vs. Chelsea — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock (Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux), 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

Sprint Shootout — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Sprint — ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course-St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarn, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA of America

PGA Junior League Championship, PGA Frisco (Fields Ranch West), Frisco, TX

2nd Round — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

2nd Round — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

3rd Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Ascendant LPGA, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, TX

Announcers: Grant Boone/Judy Rankin/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples//Paige Mackenzie

3rd Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Constellation FURYK & Friends, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Johnson Wagner/George Savaricas//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Smylie Kaufman

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Day 5, Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Announcers: Steve Schlanger/Tim Daggett/Samantha Peszek//John Roethlisberger

Apparatus Finals-Day 1 — Peacock, 8 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 9

Cádiz CF vs. Girona — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. CA Osasuna — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 8

RC Metz vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español,, 2:50 p.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Havre Athletic Club — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator MMA

Bellator 300, Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

Cyborg vs. Zingano/Nurmagomedov vs. Primus/Carmouche vs. MacFarlane — Showtime, 10 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Personalities — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev (10/22/2022) — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB Postseason

League Division Series

American League

Game 1, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles –FS1, 1:03 p.m.

Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Announcers: Adam Amin/A.J. Pierzynski/Adam Wainwright//Tom Verducci

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros — FS1, 4:45 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, noon

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 4 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

National League

Game 1, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Announcers: TBS — Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur//Matt Winer//MLB Network — Fernando Álvarez/Candy Maldonado

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves — TBS/MLB Network (Spanish), 6:07 p.m.

Game 1, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: TBS — Bob Costas/Ron Darling//Lauren Shehadi//MLB Network — Clemson Smith Muñiz/Yonder Alonso

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers — TBS/MLB Network (spanish), 9:20 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 5:30 p.m.

The MLB Postseason Show — TBS, midnight

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 37

Free Games on Apple TV

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Carlos Ruiz

D.C. United vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Ivan Kasanzew

Montreal Impact vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. (also on TSN3) — English: Dre Cordero/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Moises Linares/Luis Gerardo Bucci//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Suarez//French: Matt Cullen/Hassoun Camara

Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Ramses Sandoval/Walter Roque

Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m. — English: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Juan Arango/Claudio Suarez//French: Jeremy Filosa/Gavino De Falco

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel

MLS 360, 7 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Katie Witham//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart//Antonella Gonzalez

Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Austin FC vs. LAFC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: José Hernandez/Pablo Marino

Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

FC Dallas vs. San José Earthquakes, 8:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martin Zuniga

Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy, 8:30 p.m. — English: Christian Miles/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macias

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto

Announcers: Stefano Fusaro/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m.

MLB Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Chelsea Cabarcas/Miguel Gallardo

MLS La Previa, 7 p.m.

MLS El Resumen, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs

Round of 12

Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, NC

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte

Qualifying — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, 10 a.m.

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 12

Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, NC

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte

Qualifying — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, noon

Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Abu Dhabi Games

Game 2, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks — NBA TV/Mavs.com, noon

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Golden State Warriors — NBA TV, 8:15 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Preseason

Vegas at Los Angeles — NHL Network/Scripps Sports/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Bally Sports North, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington — Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa — TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — NHL Network/TSN4/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Midwest app, 8 p.m./NHL Network, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

NWSL

Matchday 21

Portland Thorns vs. NJ/NY Gotham — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. San Diego Wave — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

PPA Championships, Darling Tennis Center, Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Michelle McMahon/Camryn Irwin/Dave Fleming

Men’s and Women’s Pro Doubles — Amazon Prime Video, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Pro Doubles — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool C, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

Wales vs. Georgia — CNBC/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Pool D, Decathlon Arena, Lille, France

England vs. Samoa — CNBC/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Pool B, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Ireland vs. Scotland — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Men

Matchday 8

Inter Milan vs. Bologna — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Juventus vs. Torino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Genoa vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Monza vs. Salernitana — Paramount+, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Women

Matchday 3

AC Milan vs. Juventus — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 8

Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

República deportiva — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup — BBC News, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Jumping Back Into Action — NBC, 11 a.m

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Life Goals — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

BBC Green Sport Awards — BBC News, 5:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Shanghai Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)