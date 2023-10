Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Joshua Fleeks (11) and wide receiver Marcus Washington (13) celebrate after a touchdown by Fleeks against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 6

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Port Adelaide Power vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 7

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 18

Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/CFL+, 10 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Northwestern at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Week 6

Cornell at Harvard — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois — FS1, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Tony Pettiti — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

North Carolina vs. Syracuse — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Northwestern at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

USC at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Cal at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 9:25 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course-St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarn, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

2nd Round

Featured Groups: Joel Dahmen/Brandt Snedeker/Erik van Rooyen & Ludvig Aberg/Akshay Bhatia/Adam Svensson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Tom Hoge/Kevin Kisner/K.H. Lee & Cameron Champ/Mackenzie Hughes/Scott Stallings — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

2nd Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

PGA of America

PGA Junior League Championship, PGA Frisco (Fields Ranch West), Frisco, TX

1st Round — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Constellation FURYK & Friends, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Ascendant LPGA, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, TX

2nd Round — Peacock, 4 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Day 4, Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Announcers: Steve Schlanger/Tim Daggett/Samantha Peszek//John Roethlisberger

Women’s All-Around Final — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 9

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 8

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier (12/11/2021) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Dawson vs. Green — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: The Love of Racing — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Charlotte — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Golden State Warriors — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 7:15 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Phoenix Suns — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Milwaukee Bucks — NBA TV, 7:45 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Boston Celtics — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Denver Nuggets — NBA TV, 8:15 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Aaron Jones: A Football Life Origins — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Preseason

New Jersey at New York Islanders — MSG SportsNet/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo — Sportsnet/NHL Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton — KONG, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 21

Racing Louisville vs. Orlando Pride — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit — CBS, 8 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

PPA Championships, Darling Tennis Center, Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Michelle McMahon/Camryn Irwin/Dave Fleming

Mixed Pro Doubles — Amazon Prime Video, 1 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool A, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

France vs. Italy — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 8

Empoli vs. Udinese — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Lecce vs. Sassuolo — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 6:59 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:15 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Shanghai Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s Super League

Matchday 2

Manchester United vs. Arsenal — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.