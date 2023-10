Oct 3, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and left wing Milan Lucic (17) skate over to congratulate left wing James van Riemsdyk (21) after scoring a goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 6

Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

College Football

Week 6

Sam Houston at Liberty — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Oregon State vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Women’s

USC vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Xavier vs. Georgetown — FS1, 7 p.m.

Alabama vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Utah State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

Colorado vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Washington — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

UCLA vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

San José State vs. Wyoming — Stadium College Sports Central, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Kansas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course-St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarn, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

1st Round

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Johnson Wagner/George Savaricas//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Smylie Kaufman

Featured Groups: Tom Hoge/Kevin Kisner/K.H. Lee & Cameron Champ/Mackenzie Hughes/Scott Stallings — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Joel Dahmen/Brandt Snedeker/Erik van Rooyen & Ludvig Aberg/Akshay Bhatia/Adam Svensson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Ascendant LPGA, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, TX

Announcers: Grant Boone/Judy Rankin/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples//Paige Mackenzie

1st Round — Peacock, 11 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Day 3, Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Announcers: Steve Schlanger/Tim Daggett/Samantha Peszek//John Roethlisberger

Men’s All-Around Final — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler (05/15/2021) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB Postseason

Wild Card Series

American League

Game 2, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Tim Kurkjian/Jessica Mendoza//Coley Harvey

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays — ABC, 3 p.m. (Texas leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Michael Kay/Alex Rodriguez//Alden Gonzalez

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins — ESPN, 4:30 p.m. (Minnesota leads series, 1-0)

National League

Game 2, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers: Jon Sciambi/Doug Glanville//Jesse Rogers

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers — ESPN2, 7 p.m. (Arizona leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies — ESPN, 8 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series, 1-0)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Abu Dhabi Games

Game 1, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — NBA TV/Mavs.com, noon

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 5

Thursday Night Football, FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders — Amazon Prime Video/WFLD/WTTG, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WFLD/WTTG, 8 a.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Detroit at Toronto — TSN4, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York — TNT (Brendan Burke/Jennifer Botterill/Darren Pang), 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg — TSN5/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San José vs. Los Angeles (at Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT) — Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim — Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas — TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher), 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: ’23-’24 Betting and Fantasy Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool A, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

New Zealand vs. Uruguay — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7:30 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — Fan Duel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Communist China Open (WTA Tour)/Shanghai Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group B, OPAP Arena, Athens

AEK Athens vs. Ajax — TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Group D, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Sporting Clube de Portugal vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. West Ham United — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, TSC Arena, Bačka Topola, Serbia

TSC Bačka Topola vs. Olympiacos — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group B, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, GSO Stadium, Limassol, Cyprus

Aris Limassol vs. Rangers — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain

Real Betis vs. Sparta Praha — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, ArcelorMittal Park, Sosnowiec, Poland

Raków Częstochowa vs. Sturm Graz — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group E, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Union Saint-Gilloise — TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group F, Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs. Stade Rennais — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:55 p.m.

Group E, Stade de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

Toulouse vs. LASK — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group F, Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel

Maccabi Haifa vs. Panathinaikos — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group G, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Servette FC — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group G, Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Slavia Praha vs. Sheriff Tiraspol — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group H, Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

Häcken vs. Qarabağ — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group H, Molde idrettspark, Molde, Norway

Molde FK vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

UEFA Europa League Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Golazo Show — CBS Sports Network, 12:45 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.