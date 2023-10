All Times Eastern

Boxing

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 6

Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Florida International at New Mexico State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Yale vs. Brown — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

College Softball

Texas-San Antonio at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Illinois at Purdue — FS1, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa — Big Ten Network 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

English Football Championship

Matchday 10

Rotherham United vs. Bristol City — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Day 2, Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Announcers: Steve Schlanger/Tim Daggett/Samantha Peszek//John Roethlisberger

Women’s Team Final — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

MLB Postseason

Wild Card Series

American League

Game 2, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Tim Kurkjian/Jessica Mendoza//Coley Harvey

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays — ABC, 3 p.m. (Texas leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Michael Kay/Alex Rodriguez//Alden Gonzalez

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins — ESPN, 4:30 p.m. (Minnesota leads series, 1-0)

National League

Game 2, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers: Jon Sciambi/Doug Glanville//Jesse Rogers

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Game 2, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies — ESPN, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 36

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

Nashville City SC vs. Orlando SC, 8:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

LAFC vs. Minnesota United, 10:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//FS1: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr

Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Arrioja

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. St. Louis City SC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto//French: Matt Cullen/Hassoun Camara

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Calen Carr/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel

MLS 360, 7 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Charlotte FC vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Ramses Sandoval/Walter Rocque//French: Gavino De Falco/Patrice Bernier

Montreal Impact vs. Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Moises Linares/Luis Gerardo Bucci//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: José Hernández/Pablo Marino

Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

Austin FC vs D.C. United, 8:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macias

Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami, 8:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Katie Witham//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart//Antonella Gonzalez

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

Announcers: Jillian Sakovits/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Melissa Ortiz/Carlos Ruiz/Diego Valeri

MLS La Previa, 7 p.m.

MLS El Resumen, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fantasy Football — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 5 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Precision & Timing — FS1, 8 p.m.

NHL Preseason

New York Rangers at New Jersey — NHL Network/MSG Network/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman: Women of Courage — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN/ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Communist China Open (WTA Tour)/Shanghai Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group E, Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atlético de Madrid vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam — UniMás/TUDN, 12:25 p.m./CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.



Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

Group H, Bosuilstadion, Deurne, Antwerp, Belgium

Royal Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group H, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

FC Porto vs. Barcelona — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Dre Cordero/Ray Hudson

Celtic vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards//Anita Jones

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Group H, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:55 p.m.

Group F, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group F, St James’ Park, Newcastle, England, United Kingdom

Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group G, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Manchester City — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

UCL Sound — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.