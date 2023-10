Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is tagged out at home plate by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) during the second inning in game three of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field on Oct. 30, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special: Best of October — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Carabao Cup

Round of 16

Exeter City vs. Middlesbrough — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.

College Basketball

The B1G Trip: Iowa Women’s Basketball, Part 3 — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Turf Field, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Syracuse vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Duke — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Week 10

MACtion

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10 p.m.

SEC Inside: Georgia vs. Florida — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

East Lake Cup, Atlanta Athletic Club, Johns Creek, GA

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/Paige Mackenzie//John Cook//Emilia Migliaccio

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex, Pensacola, FL

Georgia vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

DFB-Pokal (German Cup)

2nd Round

FC St. Pauli vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Arminia Bielefeld vs. Hamburger SV — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.

FC Kaiserslautern vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Heavyweights — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 4, Chase Field, Phoenix Arizona

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks — Fox/Fox 4K, 8:03 p.m. (Texas leads series, 2-1)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodríguez

2023 World Series Pregame — Fox/Fox 4K, 7 p.m.

2023 World Series Postgame — FS1/Fox 4K, 11 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

New York at Cleveland — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Stan Van Gundy//Stephanie Ready)/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix — TNT (Brian Anderson/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce), 10 p.m.

Orlando at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Trade Deadline Coverage — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Trade Deadline — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 8 — The CW, 8 p.m.

NHL

Los Angeles at Toronto — ESPN/TSN4, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver — Bally Sports South/Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Wanderers Grounds, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Canada vs. Brazil — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes– Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Latest News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Paris Masters (ATP Tour)/WTA Finals Cancún (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Center Court Live: WTA Finals Cancún (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Center Court Live: Paris Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)