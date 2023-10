Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria (3) hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game two of the 2023 World Series at Globe Life Field on Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.

All Times Eastern

Boxing

The Rumble in the Jungle

Heavyweights, 20th of May Stadium, Kinshasa, Zaire

Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman (10/30/1974) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Super Fight II

Heavyweights, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier (01/28/1974) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Thrilla in Manila

Heavyweights, Araneta Coliseum, Manila Philippines

Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier (10/01/1975) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s Exhibition

St. Edward’s at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now: SEC Tipoff — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

ACC PM: Football Model Schedule Release — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

East Lake Cup, Atlanta Athletic Club, Johns Creek, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Stewart Cink-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 11

Granada vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC: The Walk: Miocic vs. Cormier I (07/07/2018) — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 3, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks — Fox/Fox 4K, 8:03 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodríguez

2023 World Series Pregame — Fox/Fox 4K, 7 p.m.

2023 World Series Postgame — FS1/Fox 4K, 11 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three (Free Games on Apple TV)

Eastern Conference

Game 1, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Orlando City SC vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. (also on FS1/FS2) — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: José Hernández/Miguel Gallardo

Western Conference

Game 1, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas, 9 p.m. (also on FS1/FS2) — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Mariano Trujillo

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Washington — NBC Sports Boston/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte — YES/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto — Root Sports Plus/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Utah at Denver — KJZZ/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 8

Monday Night Football, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears/Larry Fitzgerald//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown live from Ford Field, Detroit, MI — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame live from Ford Field, Detroit, MI — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Monday Blitz — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

New York Rangers at Winnipeg — Sportsnet One/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports SoCal/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston — Bally Sports Florida/NESN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York Islanders — Bally Sports Detroit/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas — TSN2/RDS/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Columbus at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Arizona/Montreal at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 10

Empoli vs. Atalanta — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

SS Lazio vs. Fiorentina — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Players of the Year

Ballon d’Or Ceremony, Théâtre Impérial du Châtele, Paris, France

Red Carpet — Paramount+, 2 p.m.

Main Ceremony — Paramount+, 3:45 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Autism: My Sporting Superpower — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Paris Masters (ATP Tour)/WTA Finals Cancún (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Center Court Live: WTA Finals Cancún (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Center Court Live: Paris Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)