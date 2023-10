Oct 27, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Evan Carter (32) hits an RBI double during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game one of the 2023 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 9

Sydney Swans vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Adelaide Crows vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, midnight

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Heavyweights

Announcers: Joe Tessitore/Timothy Bradley, Jr./Bernardo Osuna/Brett Okamoto

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou — ESPN+ pay per view, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 4

Bayern München vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart s. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. 1 FC Köln — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CFL

Week 21

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouetttes — TSN1/TSN4/CFL+, 4 p.m.

Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/CFL+, 7 p.m.

CFL Wired — TSN1/TSN4, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 9

Magic City Classic, Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Jenny Dell

Georgia vs. Florida — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Florida State at Wake Forest — ABC, noon

UConn at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Maryland at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, noon

Indiana at Penn State — CBS, noon

UMass at Army — CBS Sports Network, noon

South Carolina at Texas A&M — ESPN, noon

Houston at Kansas State — ESPN2, noon

Tulsa at SMU — ESPNU, noon

Duquesne at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, noon

Howard at Delaware State — ESPN+, noon

Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris — ESPN+, noon

Oklahoma at Kansas — Fox, noon

West Virginia at Central Florida — FS1, noon

Columbia at Yale — NESN/ESPN+, noon

Lafayette at Georgetown — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Illinois State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Drake — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Albany at Maine — FloSports, 1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Hampton — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Butler — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Monmouth at William & Mary — YurView Virginia/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at North Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morgan State at Norfolk State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas — KMSP, 2 p.m.

South Dakota State at South Dakota — Midco Sports/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State — The CW, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Memphis at North Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State — HBCU Go, 3 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

BYU at Texas — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ohio — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Louisville — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Baylor — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at Richmond — MASN/FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Auburn — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Murray State at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Rice — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Portland State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard — NESNplus/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

USC at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana at South Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tarleton at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise State — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Troy at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Washington at Stanford — FS1, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at Sacramento State — KMAX/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

San José State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports PPV (Hawai’i only)/Team1Sports app (everywhere else), midnight

College GameDay live from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS — Fox/4K, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from Penn State University, University Park, PA — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from Jacksonville, FL — SEC Nation, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Kansas — FS1, 11 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Countdown live from Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI — NBC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate: California — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown live from Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI — NBC, 7 p.m.

College Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 11:30 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Volleyball

Women’s

Penn State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 10

Chelsea vs. Brentford — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Burnley — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock (Peter Drury/Lee Dixon), 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Goal Zone — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate Canada International, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 4:15 p.m.

Free Dance — Peacock, 6:25 p.m.

Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 10:37 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Mexico City Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 4:55 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 p.m.

The R&A/The Masters/Asia-Pacific Golf Federation

Asia-Pacific Golf Championship, Royal Melbourne Golf Club (Composite Course), Black Rock, Victoria, Australia

Final Round — ESPN2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

DP World Tour

Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 11

ElClásico, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Announcers: Ian Darke/Steve McManaman

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 10:15 a.m.

Announcers: Dan Thomas/Craig Burley/Alejandro Moreno//Luis Garcia//Sid Lowe//Alexis Nunes

ESPN FC: ElClásico Pregame — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC Postgame — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

UD Almería vs. UD Las Palmas — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Sevilla FC — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 10

Stade de Reims vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Title Reigns — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

UFC Main Events: Dos Santos vs. Miocic — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC Main Events: Rousey vs. Tate I — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

UFC Main Events: Miocic vs. Cormier 2 — ESPNews, midnight

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers — Fox/Fox 4K, 8:03 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodríguez

2023 World Series Pregame — Fox/Fox 4K, 7 p.m.

2023 World Series Postgame — Fox/Fox 4K, 11 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three (Free Games on Apple TV)

Eastern Conference

Game 1, Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution, 5 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Western Conference

Game 1, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 8 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martín Zuñiga//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 8

Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, VA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs

Round of 8

Dead On Tools 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, VA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Ricky Rudd — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte

Countdown to Green: Martinsville — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New York at New Orleans — NBA TV/MSG Network/Bally Sports New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota — TSN3/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix — NBA TV/KJZZ/KPHO/KTVK, 10 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins — Sportsnet 360/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators — CBC/NHL Network/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens — City TV/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks — CBC/City TV/MSG Network, 10 p.m./Sportsnet One, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Anaheim at Philadelphia — Sportsnet/Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Florida — Root Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Columbus — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage: Anaheim at Philadelphia — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Rangers at Vancouver/Vegas at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Medal Round

Final, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

New Zealand vs. South Africa — CNBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Alex Corbisiero/Dan Lyle

Pregame — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Post-Game — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 10

Sassuolo vs. Bologna — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Lecce vs. Torino — Paramount+, noon

Juventus vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 10

Rizespor vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m. (joined in progress)

Women’s

International Friendly, Saputo Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Canada vs. Brazil — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup — BBC News, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from Jacksonville, FL — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

The Rise: Peter Boulware — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Assisting the Home Team — NBC, 11 a.m

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Talk It Out — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Autism: My Sporting Superpower — BBC News, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Tigers United — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Semifinals: Erste Bank Open (ATP Tour)/Swiss Indoors Basel (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court Live: WTA Elite Trophy Final, Zhuhai, Communist China (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 3;30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m. (Sunday)