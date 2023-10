Oct 23, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a two-RBI single during the fourth inning of game seven in the ALCS against the Houston Astros for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 9

Melbourne Demons vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, midnight

Essendon Bombers vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Richmond Tigers vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

All Star Boxing

WBO World Junior Flyweight Title, Alexis Arguello Sports Complex, Managua, Nicaragua

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Leyman Benavides — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 9

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 21

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/CFL+, 9 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s Exhibition

Georgetown College at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Cross Country

Men’s and Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Cross Country Championships, Apalachee Regional Park, Tallahassee, FL

Men’s 8K Championship and Women’s 6K Championship — ACC Network, 8:30 a.m.

Southeastern Conference Cross Country Championships, Charwood Golf Club, West Columbia, SC

Men’s 8K Championship Race and Women’s 6K Championship Race — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Pac-12 Cross Country Championships, Chambers Creek Regional Park, University Place, WA

Men’s Championship 8K Race — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1 p.m.

Women’s 6K Championship Race — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Duke at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Week 9

Brown at Penn — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Charlotte — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Maine at Quinnipiac — NESN, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Holy Cross — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota State at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Virginia vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Penn State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

USC at Colorado — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Utah — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 10

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate Canada International, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia

Women’s Short Program — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 6:50 p.m.

Pairs Short Program — Peacock, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 11:10 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Mexico City Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 2:25 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 5:55 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 p.m.

The R&A/The Masters/Asia-Pacific Golf Federation

Asia-Pacific Golf Championship, Royal Melbourne Golf Club (Composite Course), Black Rock, Victoria, Australia

3rd Round — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

DP World Tour

Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 11

Girona vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

ESPN FC: ElClasico Special — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 10

Clermont Foot 63 vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane (01/22/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 1, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci

Arizona Diamondbacks/Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers — Fox/Fox 4K, 8:03 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodríguez

2023 World Series Pregame — Fox/Fox 4K, 7 p.m.

2023 World Series Postgame — FS1/FS1 4K, 11 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: World Series Edition — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs

Round of 8

Dead On Tools 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, VA

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Memphis — Altitude/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston — ESPN/Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago — TSN4/TSN5/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas — YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah — KTLA/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Orlando at Portland — Bally Sports Florida/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Vegas — NHL Network/TVA Sports 2/NBC Sports Chicago/Scripps Sports, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey — Sportsone One/MSG Western New York/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington — Bally Sports North/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

San José at Carolina — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona — TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports West/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Midwest, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Buffalo at New Jersey/Minnesota at Washington/San José at Carolina Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at Arizona/St. Louis at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Rugby World Cup

Medal Round

Bronze Final, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Argentina vs. England — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 10

Genoa vs. Salernitana — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

News and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ Spotlight, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Virginia — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Erste Bank Open (ATP Tour)/Swiss Indoors Basel (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court Live: WTA Elite Trophy Semifinals, Zhuhai, Communist China (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA Women’s Nations League

League Stage — Matchday 3

League A: Group A1, King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Belgium — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.