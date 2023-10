Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) tags first to end the eighth inning of game one of the ALCS against the Houston Astros in the 2023 MLB playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 8

Florida International at Sam Houston — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

College Softball

Texas A&M at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas at TCU — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

Princeton at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

BMW Ladies Championship, Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea

1st Round — Peacock, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour

Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Tiba, Japan

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

ElClasico: The Movie — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Title — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB Postseason

League Championship Series

American League

Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers — FS1, 8:03 p.m. (Texas leads series, 2-0)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

The Game That Changed Everything: Yanks vs. Sox ’04 ALCS — FS1, midnight

MLS

MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV+, 8 p.m. (English — Jake Zivin/Ross Smith//Spanish — Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Brooklyn at Miami — NBA TV/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York — Monumental Sports Network 2/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio — Space City Home Network/KENS, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State — NBA TV/Kings.com/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fantasy Football — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 7 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Bulldogs — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Washington at Ottawa — Sportsnet/RDS/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Pittsburgh at Detroit — TNT/Max/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Colby Armstrong/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game — TNT, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contact deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Charity Stipe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP Open)/Japan Open (ATP Tour)/Nordic Open (ATP Tour)/Jiangxi Open (WTA Tour)/Monastir Open (WTA Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

WNBA Finals

Game 4, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo/Andraya Carter//Holly Rowe

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty — ESPN, 8 p.m. (Las Vegas leads series, 2-1)

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike/Carolyn Peck

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.