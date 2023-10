Oct 14, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

College Football

Week 8

Middle Tennessee State at Liberty — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at South Alabama — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

BTN: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Inside — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Tony Petitti — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Hockey

Women’s

St. Cloud State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Rutgers vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Air Force at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 4

League A: Group A, Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Guatemala — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 14: The Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs Preview — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2020: Collin Morikawa at TPC Harding Park — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2022 PGA Championship: Justin Thomas — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Niiice Shot With Stephen Curry: Tiger Woods’ Stinger — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

UFC Unleashed: Fighters from Down Under — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB Postseason

League Championship Series

National League

Game 2, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: TBS/Max — Brian Anderson/Ron Darling/Jeff Francoeur//Matt Winer//truTV/Max — Pedro Martinez/Albert Pujols/Nestor Cortes/Yonder Alonso/Enrique Hernandez//MLB Network — Fernando Álvarez/Carlos Peña

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies — TBS/truTV/Max//MLB Network, 8:07 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series, 1-0)

Announcers: Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Postseason Pregame — TBS, 7 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 11 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

New Orleans at Orlando — Pelicans.com/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston — NBA TV/MSG Network/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana at Minnesota — Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago — TSN1/TSN4/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN2/KTLA, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Perfect 10 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 6 — The CW, 8 p.m.

NHL

Vancouver at Philadelphia — Sportsnet Pacific/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal — Bally Sports North/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New York Islanders — Scripps Sports/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo — ESPN, 7:30 p.m. (Bob Wischusen/Ryan Callahan//Emily Kaplan)

Edmonton at Nashville — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg — TVA Sports/Bally Sports West/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle — ESPN/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m. (Mike Monaco/Ray Ferraro//Leah Hextall)

Carolina at San José — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas — Bally Sports Southwest/Scripps Sports, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m. (Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban)

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West), 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Blagoj Istatov Stadium, Strumica, North Macedonia

North Macedonia vs. Armenia — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:50 a.m.

International Friendly, Air Albania Stadium, Tirana, Albania

Albania vs. Bulgaria — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

International Friendly, Lilleküla, Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Thailand — Fubo Sports 5, 11:50 a.m.

International Friendly, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Mexico vs. Germany — UniMás/TUDN/Fox Deportes, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

International Friendly, Geodis Park, Nashville, TN

Announcers: TNT/Max — Luke Wileman/Kyle Martino//Melissa Ortiz//Universo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Manuel Sol

United States vs. Ghana — TNT/Max/Universo/Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Brian Dunseth/Melissa Ortiz

U.S. Soccer Pregame — TNT/Max, 8 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT/Max, 10:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes– Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8:01 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP Open)/Japan Open (ATP Tour)/Nordic Open (ATP Tour)/Jiangxi Open (WTA Tour)/Monastir Open (WTA Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers

Qualifying Stage — Matchday 8

Group H, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Finland vs. Kazakhstan — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group C, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Italy — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Group G, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia vs. Montenegro — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group H, National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Northern Ireland vs. Slovenia — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group G, Dariaus ir Girėno stadionas, Kaunas, Lithuania

Lithuania vs. Hungary — Fubo Sports 2 , 2:35 p.m.

Group H, San Marino Stadium, Serravalle, San Marino

San Marino vs. Denmark — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

Group C, National Stadium, Ta’ Qali, Malta

Malta vs. Ukraine — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)