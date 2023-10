Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells out from the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 7

St. Kilda Saints vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Gold Coast Suns vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Richmond Tigers vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

CFL

Week 19

BC Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/CFL+, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders — TSN3/CFL+, 9:30 p.m./TSN1, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

College Basketball

Men’s

Kentucky Big Blue Madness — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Maryland at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Football

Week 7

Tulane at Memphis — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Fresno State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Colorado — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

UConn at Holy Cross — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Boston University at New Hampshire — NESN, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Duke vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

UCLA vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Dartmouth at Brown — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at BYU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 3

League A: Group A, Stade Municipal Pierre-Aliker, Port-de-France, Martinique

Martinique vs. El Salvador — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

League A: Group A, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Puerto España, Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guatemala — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Open de España, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Shriners Children’s Open, TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

2nd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Steve Sands//Roger Maltbie//John Wood

Featured Groups: Lexi Thompson/Kevin Roy/Trevor Werbylo & Tom Kim/Nick Taylor/Luke List — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Groups: Akshay Bhatia/Eric Cole/J.T. Poston & Cam Davis/Si Woo Kim/Scott Stallings — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 5 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

SAS Championship, Prestonwood Country Club (Highlands Course), Cary, NC

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev (10/22/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Yusuff vs. Barboza — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs

Round of 8

Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 7 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Miami at San Antonio — TNT, 7:30 p.m. (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Stephanie Ready)

Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN2, 10 p.m. (Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Doc Rivers//Ros Gold-Onwude)

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Davante Adams: A Football Life Origins — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at New Jersey — Scripps Sports/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington — ESPN+/Hulu (Steve Levy/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan)/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m. (Lauren Gardner/Devan Dubnyk/Mike Rupp)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m. (Tony Luftman/Bruce Boudreau/Mike Johnson)

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

On The Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m. (Siera Santos/Dave Reid)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Australia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8:30 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Raleigh — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:15 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Shanghai Masters (ATP Tour)/Korea Open (WTA Tour)/Zhengzhou Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA European Qualifiers

Qualifying Round — Matchday 7

Group F, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Azerbaijan — Fox Soccer Plus, noon

Group B, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. France — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

Portugal vs. Slovakia — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group F, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

Austria vs. Belgium — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.

Group B, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Republic of Ireland vs. Greece — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Luxembourg — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)