Oct 9, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) makes a catch at the wall for an out during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 7

Texas-El Paso at Florida International — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston at New Mexico State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10:15 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas, TX

Day 3 — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Purdue at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB Postseason

League Division Series

American League

Game 4, Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Adam Amin/A.J. Pierzynski/Adam Wainwright//Tom Verducci

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins — FS1, 7:07 p.m. (Houston leads series, 2-1)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 10 p.m.

National League

Game 3, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: TBS/truTV/Max — Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur//Matt Winer//MLB Network — Fernando Álvarez/Carlos Peña

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies — TBS/truTV/Max/MLB Network, 5:07 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Announcers: TBS/truTV/Max — Bob Costas/Ron Darling//Lauren Shehadi//MLB Network — Clemson Smith Muniz/Yonder Alonso

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks — TBS/truTV/Max/MLB Network, 9:07 p.m. (Arizona leads series, 2-0)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/Max, 4:30 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS/truTV/Max, 8:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/Max, midnight

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Boston at Philadelphia — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/kings.com/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Cleveland Cavaliers — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Orlando Magic — NBA TV, 6:15 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Brooklyn Nets — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Philadelphia 76ers — NBA TV, 6:45 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fantasy Football — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 6 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Montreal at Toronto — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina — Sportsnet One/RDS/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary — Sportsnet West, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Doubleheader

Chicago at Boston (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher) — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles (Brendan Burke/Jennifer Botterill/Darren Pang) — TNT/Max, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Now (Jame Hersch/Brian Boyle/Mike Rupp) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight (Tony Luftman/E.J. Hradek/Dave Reid) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight (Jamison Coyle/Bruce Boudreau/Mike Johnson) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On The Fly (Erika Wachter) — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contact deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contact deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Charity Stipe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Gospel According to Mac — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Shanghai Masters (ATP Tour)/Hong Kong Tennis Open (WTA Tour)/Korea Open (WTA Tour)/Zhengzhou Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

WNBA Finals

Game 2, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo/Andraya Carter//Holly Rowe

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN, 9 p.m. (Las Vegas leads series, 1-0)

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike/Carolyn Peck

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.