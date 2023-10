Sep 29, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skates against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Big Ten Basketball Media Days, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

BTN Live: B1G Men’s Basketball Media Day Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 9:30 a.m.

BTN Live: B1G Men’s Basketball Media Day Special — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football

Week 7

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville State — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas, TX

Day 2 — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Cal vs. Portland — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay AreA, 5 p.m.

Boston College vs. Yale — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Niiice Shot With Stephen Curry: Tiger Woods’ Stinger — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPNews, midnight

MLB Postseason

League Division Series

American League

Game 3, Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Adam Amin/A.J. Pierzynski/Adam Wainwright//Tom Verducci

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins — Fox/Fox 4K, 4:07 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers — Fox/Fox 4K , 8:03 p.m. (Texas leads series, 2-0)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 3 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB on Fox Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Dallas at Real Madrid — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:45 p.m.

Cairns Taipans at Washington — Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston — Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans — Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix — TNT (Spero Dedes/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes)/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Utah vs. Los Angeles Clippers (at Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA) — KJZZ/KTLA, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Memphis Grizzlies — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Chicago Bulls — NBA TV, 6:15 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Atlanta Hawks — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Minnesota Timberwolves — NBA TV, 6:45 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Utah Jazz — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Miami Heat — NBA TV, 7:15 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 5 — The CW, 8 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Precision & Timing — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Opening Night

Nashville at Tampa Bay — ESPN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 5:30 p.m. — John Buccigross/Ryan Callahan/Kevin Weekes

Chicago at Pittsburgh — ESPN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. — Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan

Seattle at Vegas — ESPN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10:30 p.m. — Bob Wischusen/AJ Mleczko//Leah Hextall

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban

The Point — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NHL Now (season premiere) — NHL Network (Jamie Hersch/Brian Boyle/Mike Rupp), 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network (Jamison Coyle/E.J. Hradek/Dave Reid), 5:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network (Erika Wachter/Mike Kelly), 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, STōK Cae Ras, Wrexham, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Gibraltar — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes– Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

TrueSouth: Hot Springs, AK — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8:01 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

BBC Sport Green Awards — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Shanghai Masters (ATP Tour)/Hong Kong Tennis Open (WTA Tour)/Korea Open (WTA Tour)/Zhengzhou Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.