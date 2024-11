Indiana’s Ty Son Lawton runs for a gain against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Women’s

Finals Week 1

Qualifying Final, IKON Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

Elimination Final, Alberton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Port Adelaide Power vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Baseball

Arizona Fall League

Fall Stars Game, Sloan Park, Mesa, AZ

American League vs. National League — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Choques de Gigantes

Tournament, loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Semifinal #1 — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 10

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. Holstein Kiel — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC St. Pauli vs. Bayern München — ESPN2, 9:25 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

ESPN FC: Bundesliga Pregame Show — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CFL Playoffs

Division Finals

Eastern Final, Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Toronto Argonauts at Montréal Alouetttes — CTV/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/CFL+, 3 p.m.

CFL Playoffs: Pre-Game — TSN4/TSN5, 2 p.m.

Western Final, Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 6:30 p.m.

CFL Playoffs: Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

The Battleground 2k24

Doubleheader, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Florida State vs. Rice — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Auburn vs. Houston — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Louisville — ACC Network, noon

Arkansas-Little Rock at Winthrop — ESPN+, noon

Fordham at Seton Hall — FS2, noon

Sacred Heart at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wright State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Nebraska — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Brescia at Evansville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware State at Columbia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jackson State at High Point — ESPN+, 2 p m.

Rider at Coppin State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. John’s — FS2, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Drexel — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Morgan State at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lafayette at La Salle — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraksa-Omaha at Nebraska — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at East Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mississippi University for Women at Nicholls — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oneonta at Albany — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Canisius — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Georgetown — FS2, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Alcorn State at Xavier (LA) — YouTube, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at USC — B1G+, 5 p.m.

Troy at New Orleans — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wofford at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Portland — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stonehill at Providence — FS2, 6 p.m.

Marist at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Memphis at UNLV — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Montana State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Baylor (at American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX) — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Dayton — WHIO/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Nebraska — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Seattle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Bluefield at Elon — FloSports, 8 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS2, 8 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Grand Canyon — KUTP, 8 p.m.

Florida International at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah State — KMYU/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Kennesaw State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Washington at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Boise State at San Francisco — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Delaware at La Salle — ESPN+, noon

South Carolina Upstate at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, noon

Robert Morris at College of Charleston — FloSports, noon

Binghamton at St.Bonaventure — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at North Florida — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Morgan State at Richmond — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Old Dominion at SMU — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Butler at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at West Virginia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wesleyan (GA) at Queens University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Brown at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Princeton at DePaul — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Towson at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Utah at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Wyoming at BYU — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal at San José State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Bethesda at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kentucky State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Santa Clara at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Bucknell at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Jackson State at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at San Francisco — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

West Georgia at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Walla Walla University at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Hawai’i at Portland State — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 11

Florida at Texas — ABC, noon

Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech — ESPN, noon

Navy at South Florida — ESPN2, noon

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPNU, noon

Brown at Yale — ESPN+, noon

Columbia at Harvard — ESPN+, noon

Lehigh at Holy Cross — ESPN+, noon

Western Carolina at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, noon

Purdue at Ohio State — Fox, noon

West Virginia at Cincinnati — FS1, noon

Minnesota at Rutgers — NBC/Peacock, noon

Long Island University at Sacred Heart — SNY/ESPN+, noon

Syracuse at Boston College — The CW, noon

Liberty at Middle Tennessee — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Bucknell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Marist at Stetson — ESPN+. 1 p.m.

Morehead State at Davidson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Morgan State at Delaware State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Penn at Cornell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Albany at Stony Brook — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Towson — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Monmouth at New Hampshire — FloSports, 1 p.m.

URI at Delaware — FloSports, 1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Villanova — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Maine — WVII/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Butler at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Murray State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Lindenwood — ESPN+ 2 p.m.

Tarleton at West Georgia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at The Citadel — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee State at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Dakota State at North Dakota — Midco Sports/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at South Dakota — Midoco Sports Two/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Northern Iowa — Panther Sports Network/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Drake at St. Thomas — WFTC/Summit League Network, 2 p.m.

Alabama State at Grambling State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Idaho State at Weber State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State — HBCU Go, 3 p.m.

Sacramento State at Montana State — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn State — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia Tech — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Army at North Texas — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia State at James Madison — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina State at Howard — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Campbell — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa State vs. Kansas (at Arrowhead Stadium) — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

San José State at Oregon State — The CW, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Tulane — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Portland State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Texas Tech — Fox, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 4:15 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Western Kentucky New Mexico State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Tennessee — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Arizona State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at TCU — FS1, 7 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Florida State at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Missouri — SEC Network, 7;45 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nevada at Boise State — Fox, 8 p.m.

Washington at Penn State — Peacock, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Hawai’i — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Air Force — FS1, 9:45 p.m.

BYU at Utah — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Montana — ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.

Utah State at Washington State — The CW, 10:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Penn State at Wisconsin — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Washington — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Men’s

Stanford at Iowa State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 15

Cardiff City vs. Blackburn Rovers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Queens Park Rangers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight

EFL League One

Matchday 15

Wrexham vs. Mansfield Town — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 11

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers: Peter Drury/Lee Dixon

Brighton Hove & Albion vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Premiera League Live — Peacock, 2;30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Golf

PGA Tour

World Wide Technology Championship, Diamonte Cabo San Lucas (El Cardonal course), Cabo San Lucas. México

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Johnson Wagner//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oberholser//Kira K. Dixon

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Lotte Championship, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, HI

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

DP World Tour

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 13

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

CD Leganés vs. Sevilla — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 11

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Angers SCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 10:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Magny vs. Prates, UFC Apex, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Post Show: Magny vs. Prates — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three (MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required)

Eastern Conference

Game 3, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macías

FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC — Apple TV+, 4 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3, Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart

Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV+, 6 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3, Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV+, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 3:30 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 10:15 p.m.

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 3:30 p.m.

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 10:15 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs

Championship 4

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Announcers: Leigh Diffey (USA Network)/Rick Allen (The CW)/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte

Qualifying — USA Network, 4 p.m.

Championship Race — The CW, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Countdown Live — The CW, 7 p.m.

NBA

Utah at San Antonio — NBA TV/KJZZ/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Cleveland — NBA TV/YES/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Indiana Mad Ants at Cleveland Charge — Rock Entertainment Sports Network, noon

Raptors 905 at Delaware Blue Coats — tubi, 6 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV 5.3, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at South Bay Lakers — tubi/Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

Valley Suns at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 9 — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Amon-Ra St. Brown: A Football Life Origins — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Davante Adams: A Football Life Origins — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Deion’s Double Play — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins — CityTV/NHL Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Montréal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet/CBC/CityTV, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet/CBC/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Calgary at Buffalo — Sportsnet/MSG Western New York, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg — Victory+/TSN3, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Scripps Sports, 6 p.m.

New York Rangers at Detroit — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — Monumental Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest,, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Islanders — MSG SportsNet/MSG SportsNet 2, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at Nashville — KUPX/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network South/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles — FanDuel Sports Network/KCAL, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 2:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Utah Hockey Club at Nashville Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Colorado/Columbus at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL Playoffs

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS, noon

Serie A

Matchday 12

Venezia vs. Parma Calcio 1913 — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Cagliari Calcio vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, noon

Juventus vs. Torino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Udinese — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN Fútbol Center — ESPN Deportes, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court: Belgrade Open Final (ATP Tour)/WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Finals — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.