Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with teammate Molly Davis during a NCAA college women’s basketball game against Fairleigh Dickinson University Knights, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

John Brown at Baylor — ESPN+, noon

Pepperdine at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Andrews at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Christendom at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Point Park at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (IL) at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tarleton at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

American at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Howard at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Nebraska — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Health Sciences & Pharmacy at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kentucky State at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lamar at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood at Iowa State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Life Pacific at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

North Park at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Denver — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

University of Arts & Sciences (OK) at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Portland State at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Saint Francis at San Francisco — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Bethesda at San José State State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Mountain West Network, 11 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

Jacksonville at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Trinity Baptist at North Florida — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Florida A&M at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Arkansas State — ESPN+, noon

Louisiana Christian at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Cal State-Stanislaus at San Francisco — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Maine at La Salle — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Harvard at Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Siena at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wilberforce at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Army at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Brown at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Erskine at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Mercer — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling at North Texas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Northwestern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Michigan at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Drake at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Portland State at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rice at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Week 11

Virginia at Louisville — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Oregon State vs. Washington — Pac-2 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Women’s

SEC Inside: Soccer Tournament

College Volleyball

Women’s

Utah at Arizona — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group A, Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Indonesia

Panama vs. Morocco — FS2, 3:48 a.m./Universo, 3:55 a.m. (Friday)

Indonesia vs. Ecuador — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:48 a.m. (Friday)

Group B, Manahan Stadium, Surakarta, Indonesia

Mali vs. Uzbekistan — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:48 a.m. (Friday)

Spain vs. Canada — FS2, 6:48 a.m./Universo, 6:55 a.m. (Friday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Cup of Communist China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, Communist China

Pairs Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s Short Program — Peacock, 4:10 a.m. (Friday)

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

LPGA Tour

The ANNIKA at Pelican, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, FL

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship, Southampton, Bermuda

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Tripp Isenhour/George Savaricas/John Cook//Craig Perks

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

DP World Tour

Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Title Fights — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2023 Silver Slugger Awards — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Silver Slugger Awards — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Indiana — NBA TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 9:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Week 10

Thursday Night Football, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/Mayra Gomez

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears — Amazon Prime Video/WSOC/WFLD, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WSOC/WFLD, 8 a.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Rangers — Bally Sports North/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet 360/MSG SportsNet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa — Sportsnet Pacific/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg — Bally Sports South/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado — TVA Sports/Root Sports/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San José — Sportsnet West/ESPN+/Hulu, 10:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m./Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Pickleball

USA National Championships

Round of 16, Brookhaven Country Club, Farmers Branch, TX

Men’s and Women’s Pro Singles/Men’s and Women’s Pro Doubles/Mixed Pro Doubles — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

TrueSouth: St. Augustine — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court: Billie Jean King Cup/Moselle Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court: Billie Jean King Cup/Moselle Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 4

Group G, Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Slavia Praha vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Group B, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group E, Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria

LASK vs. Union SG — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group E, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

Toulouse vs. Liverpool — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group F, AEK Arena, Larnaca, Cyprus

Maccabi Haifa vs. Villarreal — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group F, Roazhon Park, Rennes, France

Stade Rennais vs. Panathinaikos — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group G, Stade de la Praille, Geneva, Switzerland

Servette vs. Sheriff — Paramount+/ViX+. 12:45 p.m.

Group G, Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Qarabağ vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

West Ham United vs. Olympiacos — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group D, Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta vs. Strum Graz — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Group A, Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. TSC Bačka Topola — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group B, AEK Arena, Athens, Greece

AEK Athens vs. Olympique de Marseille — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group C, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. Sparta Praha — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group C, Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain

Real Betis vs. Aris Limassol — Paramount+/ViX+ 3 p.m.

Group D, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Sporting Clube de Portugal vs. Raków Częstochowa — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group H, Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

BK Häcken vs. FK Molde — Paramount+/ViX+. 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Golazo Show — CBS Sports Network, 12:45 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.