All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 10 — End of Regular Season

Carlton Blues vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, midnight

Fremantle Dockers vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Heavyweights, Tahoe Blue Event Center, Lake Tahoe, NV

Efe Ajagba vs. Joseph Goodall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 10

1. FC FSV Mainz 05 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

1. FC Köln vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m./ESPN+, 1:25 p.m. (tactical feed)

Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

CFL Playoffs

Division Semi-Finals

Eastern Division, Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN4/CFL+, 3 p.m.

Western Division, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN4/CFL+, 6:30 p.m.

CFL Playoffs: Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 2 p.m.

CFL Playoffs: Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 10

Notre Dame at Clemson — ABC, noon

Campbell at North Carolina — ACC Network, noon

Wisconsin at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

Ohio State at Rutgers — CBS, noon

Texas A&M at Mississippi — ESPN, noon

Arkansas at Florida — ESPN2, noon

Jacksonville State at South Carolina — ESPNU, noon

Drake at Marist — ESPN+, noon

Holy Cross at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Howard at South Carolina State — ESPN+, noon

San Diego at Presbyterian — ESPN+, noon

Kansas State at Texas — Fox, noon

Nebraska at Michigan State — FS1, noon

Yale at Brown — NESN/ESPN+, noon

UConn at Tennessee — SEC Network, noon

Colgate at Lafayette — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Elon at Delaware — Delmarva Sports Network/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Delaware State at Morgan State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Bryant — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Towson at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Villanova at New Hampshire — FloSports, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Albany — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Maine — WVII/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Furman at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Butler at Morehead State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Navy at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Murray State — Midco Sports Two/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Illinois at Northern Iowa — Panther Sports Network/Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arizona State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia — The CW, 2 p.m.

Army vs. Air Force (at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO) — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern at Alcorn State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at North Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Carolina at Wofford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M — HBCU Go/the grio, 3 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Montana State — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Dakota State at South Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ/Midco Sports/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Georgia — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia State — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Baylor — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk State at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Cincinnati — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Northeastern (at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL) — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Tulsa — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee State at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Lamar — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Hawai’i at Nevada — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i pay per view/Nevada Sports Network/Team1Sports app, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Eastern Washington — SWX/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Central Arkansas at North Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Liberty — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Weber State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico — Marquee Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Appalachian State — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

BYU at West Virginia — Fox or FS1, 7 p.m.

Utah State at San Diego State — FS1 or FS2, 7 p.m.

Portland State at Cal-Davis — KQCA/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Washington at USC — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

SMU at Rice — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Sacramento State at Montana — Montana Television Network/KMAX/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Colorado — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Texas, Austin, TX — Fox/Fox 4K, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from the University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Texas, Austin, TX — FS1, 11 a.m.

College Football Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pac-12 Tailgate: USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 12:50 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate: USC — Pac-12 Network, 12:54 p.m.

The Pregame live from USC — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 1:20 p.m.

The Pregame live from USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 1:24 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame — CBS, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown live from Michigan Stadium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI — NBC, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1 a.m. (Sunday — Don’t forget to turn your clocks back!)

College Volleyball

Women’s

Illinois at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 11

Fulham vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 8:25 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth — USA Network/Universo, 10:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal — Telemundo/Universo, 1:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock (Peter Drury/Stephen Warnock), 1:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 8 a.m,

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 1 p.m.

FA Cup

First Round Proper

Bristol Rovers vs. Whitby Town — ESPN+, 10:55 a.m.

Bromley vs. Blackpool — ESPN+, 1:40 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Wrexham AFC — ESPN+, 3:40 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix de France, Angers IceParc, Angers, France

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Free Dance — Peacock, 10:10 a.m.

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, noon

Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 2:10 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

São Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Sprint Shootout — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Sprint — ESPN2, 2:35 p.m.

Golf

Challenge Tour

Challenge Tour Grand Final, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour Champions

TimberTech Championship, The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

World Wide Technology Championship, El Cardonal at Diamante, Las Cabos, Mexico

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Johnson Wagner/Steve Sands//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oerholser

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Japan Classic, Taihelyo Club (Minori Course), Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 12

Osasuna vs. Girona — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Real Betis vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 11

FC Lorient vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports en Español, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6;50 p.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Almeida vs. Lewis, Ibirapuera Arena, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Prelims — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three

Eastern Conference

Game 2, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m. (FC Cincinnati leads series, 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 2, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders, 9 p.m. (Seattle leads series, 1-0)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Championship — Round of 4

NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Qualifying — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs

Championship — Round of 4

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Qualifying — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Race — USA Network, 7 p.m,

Dale Jr. Download: Matt Kenseth — USA Network, 6 p.m.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Xfinity Series — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR America Post Race Show: Phoenix — USA Network, 9:30 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at Philadelphia — KPHE/KTVK/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Boston/YES, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston — NBC Sports California/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota — KJZZ/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver — NBA TV/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/NHL Network/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues — City TV/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken — City TV/Sportsnet One/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks — CBC/Bally Sports Southwest, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Nashville at Edmonton — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Bally Sports South, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona — TSN3/Scripps Sports, 4 p.m.

Boston at Detroit — NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington — Bally Sports Ohio/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New York Islanders — Bally Sports South/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York Rangers at Minnesota — MSG Network/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas — Altitude/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San José — SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns and Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Florida at Chicago/New York Rangers at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Seattle/Colorado at Vegas/Dallas at Vancouver/Pittsburgh at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Serie A

Matchday 11

Salernitana vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Atalanta vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

AC Milan vs. Udinese — Paramount+, 3:45 p.m.

Verona vs. Monza — Paramount+, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup — BBC News, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from Oxford, MS — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Charity Starts at Home — NBC, 11 a.m

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Born on the Water — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Tigers United — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Paris Masters, Accor Arena, Paris, France

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

WTA Tour

WTA Finals Cancún, Plaza Quintana Roo, Cancún, Mexico

Doubles Semifinal 1 — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Doubles Semifinal 2 & Singles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 5

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.