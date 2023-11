Oct 30, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs down the court after making a 3-point shot in the first quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 10 — End of Regular Season

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Port Adelaide Power vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Geelong Cats vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Brisbane Lions vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 10

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

College Diving

Men’s and Women’s

Texas Diving Invitational, Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Day 3 — Longhorn Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Turf Field, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

North Carolina vs. Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Phyllis Ocker Field, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Northwestern vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 10

Princeton at Dartmouth — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Big Ten Soccer Tournament

Quarterfinals — Campus Sites

Penn State vs. Rutgers — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State — B1G+, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Michigan — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Utah vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Arizona vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Stanford vs. Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

UCLA vs. USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Washington State at Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

First Round Proper

Sheppey United vs. Walsall — ESPN+, 3:40 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix de France, Angers IceParc, Angers, France

Women’s Short Program — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 11:45 a.m.

Pairs Short Program — Peacock, 1:45 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

São Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 10:25 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 1:55 p.m.

Golf

Challenge Tour

Challenge Tour Grand Final, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

TimberTech Championship, The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

World Wide Technology Championship, El Cardonal at Diamante, Las Cabos, Mexico

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Johnson Wagner/Steve Sands//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oerholser

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Japan Classic, Taihelyo Club (Minori Course), Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 12

Las Palmas vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 11

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 3 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 3:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Fight Night 16

Vacant Bantamweight Championship, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 (08/15/2020) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

UFC Live: Almeida vs. Lewis — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

MLB

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs

Championship — Round of 4

Craftsman 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Qualifying — FS1, 6 p.m.

Championship Race — FS1, 10 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup-Phoenix — FS2, 9 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Championship — Round of 4

NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Practice — USA Network, 8 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament

Group Stage

East Group A

Cleveland at Indiana — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

East Group B

New York at Milwaukee — ESPN (Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson/JJ Redick/Rosalyn Gold-Onwude)/MSG Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

East Group C

Brooklyn at Chicago — YES/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

West Group C

Golden State at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

West Group B

Dallas at Denver — ESPN (Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Doc Rivers//Cassidy Hubbarth)/Bally Sports Southwest/Altitude, 10 p.m.

West Group A

Memphis at Portland — Bally Sports Southeast/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN (Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Adrian Wojnarowski), 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Good Guys & GOATS — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Buffalo — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly: New Jersey at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 11

Bologna vs. SS Lazio — Paramount+, 3:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Paris Masters Quarterfinals (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Center Court Live: Paris Masters Quarterfinals (ATP Tour)/WTA Finals Cancún (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.