All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Women’s

Grand Final, IKON Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 3:28 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 12

FC St. Pauli vs. Holstein Kiel — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Acrisure Holiday Invitational

Doubleheader, Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, CA

Announcers: Cindy Bruson/Christy Winters-Scott//Autumn Johnson

3rd Place Game — truTV/Max, 2 p.m.

Championship Game — truTV/Max, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Miles/Nabil Kareim

Acrisure Holiday Invitational Pregame — truTV/Max, 1:30 p.m.

Acrisure Classic

Doubleheader, Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, CA

Announcers: Chris Sylvester/Steve Smith//Nkwa Asonye

Championship Game — truTV/Max, 9:30 p.m.

3rd Place Game — truTV/Max, midnight

Arizona Tip-Off

Doubleheader, Mullett Arena, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

3rd Place Game — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Championship Game — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Cathedral Classic

Doubleheader, The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA

Elon vs. Maine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn vs. Navy — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Lafayette Classic

Day 2, Kirby Sports Center, Lafayette College, Easton, PA

Binghamton vs. Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette vs. Long Island University — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Live Oak Bank Holiday Classic

Day 2, Trask Coliseum, University of North Carolina-Wilmington, Wilmington, NC

Colgate vs. Appalachian State — FloSports, noon

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Sam Houston State — WSFX/FloSports, 3 p.m.

NIT Season Tip-Off

Doubleheader, State Farm Field House, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, FL

Championship Game — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

3rd Place Game — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Rady’s Children Invitational

Doubleheader, LionTree Arena, University of California, San Diego, San Diego CA

3rd Place Game — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Game — Fox, 6 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Samford Thanksgiving Invitational

Single Game, Pete Hanna Center, Samford University, Birmingham, AL

Samford vs. West Georgia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Slam

Doubleheader, EnMax Centre, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

Kennesaw State vs. Towson — ESPN+, 7;30 p.m.

Kent State vs. Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Alcorn State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Dartmouth at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Valparaiso at DePaul — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Judson at Bradley — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Troy — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ohio State — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Holy Cross at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Central Pennsylvania at Liberty — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

West Georgia at Samford — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth City State at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Le Moyne at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana-Monroe -= ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Texas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Acrisure Holiday Invitational

Atlantic 10 vs. Big Ten, Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, CA

Announcers: Cindy Brunson/Christy Winters-Scott//Autumn Johnson

Saint Louis vs. USC — truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Fort Myers Tip-Off

Shell Division Doubleheader, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Florida SouthWestern State College, Fort Myers, FL

Michigan vs. Belmont — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Davidson — Women’s Sports Network, 4;30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, noon

Wagner at Florida International — ESPN+, noon

Yale at Bryant — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Marquette at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina State at West Georgia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Howard at William & Mary — FloSports, 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sacramento State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Coppin State at North Florida — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Central Michigan at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Maryland-Eastern Shore — B1G+, 4;30 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4;30 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Stanford — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist at Texas A&M-Kingsville — FloSports, 5 p.m.

East Carolina at UNLV — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/Mountain West Network, 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota State at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at SMU — ACC Network Extra, 8 p.m.

Central Christian at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 14

Oklahoma at Colorado — ABC, noon

Minnesota at Wisconsin — CBS, noon

Ball State at Ohio — CBS Sports Network, noon

Navy at East Carolina — ESPN, noon

Miami (OH) at Bowling Green — ESPNU, noon

Oregon State at Boise State — Fox, noon

Mississippi State at Mississippi — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Sam Houston — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Utah State at Colorado State — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at San José State — CBS, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Central Florida — Fox, 8 p.m.

Bowden Blitz ACC Podcast — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Bowden Blitz SEC Podcast — SportsGrid, 11:30 a.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The Handoff: College Football — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Adirondack Winter Invitational

Doubleheader, Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid Olympic Center, Lake Placid, NY

St. Lawrence vs. UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Providence vs. Clarkson — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Friendship Four

Doubleheader, SSE Arena Belfast, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Boston University vs. Merrimack — NESN/ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Harvard vs. Notre Dame — NESN/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Union at Niagara — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Air Force at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston College — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood at Michigan State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alaska-Anchorage at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Alaska-Fairbanks at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji State — Midco Sports Plus, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Oregon at UCLA — Peacock, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State – Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota — FS1, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Washington — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 18

Sheffield United vs. Sunderland — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

FA Cup

Second Round Proper

Harrogate Town vs. Gainborough Trinity — ESPN+, 2:40 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 8:25 a.m.

Sprint Qualifying — ESPNews, 12:25 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Andalucía Costa del Sol Open d’España, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Malaga, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

DP World Tour

Australian Open, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Asian Tour

International Series Qatar, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

LaLiga

Matchday 15

RCD Mallorca vs. Valencia — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2;55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 13

Stade de Reims vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Preview en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL World Championship, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Main Card — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NBA Cup

Group Play

East Group A, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

New York at Charlotte — NBA TV/MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network, noon

East Group C, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Cleveland at Atlanta — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 2:30 p.m.

West Group C, FedExForum, Memphis, TN

New Orleans at Memphis — NBA TV/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 5 p.m.

East Group A, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Orlando at Brooklyn — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/YES, 7:30 p.m.

West Group A, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/FanDuel Sports Network North, 7:30 p.m.

East Group B, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Detroit at Indiana — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 8 p.m.

East Group B, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Toronto at Miami — TSN4/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 8 p.m.

Raptors GameDay — TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

East Group C, United Center, Chicago, IL

Boston at Chicago — NBC Sports Boston/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

West Group A, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Sacramento at Portland — NBC Sports California/KATU 2.2, 10 p.m.

West Group B, Crytpo.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

San Diego Clippers at Rip City Remix — ClipperVision, 4 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Wisconsin Herd — tubi/WACY, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Austin Spurs — KFAA/Urban Edge Network, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Santa Cruz Warriors — tubi/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Week 13

Black Friday Game, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Announcers — English: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/Mayra Gomez

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs — Amazon Prime Video/KNTV/KSHB, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Albert Breer//Taylor Rooks

Black Friday Pregame — Amazon Prime Video, 1:30 p.m.

Black Friday Postgame — Amazon Prime Video, 6 p.m.

Black Friday Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 6:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

The Handoff: NFL — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Thanksgiving Showdown

Announcers: Alex Faust/Jennifer Botterill/Eddie Olczyk

Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins — TNT/Max/Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Josh Bogorad/Shane Hnidy//Ashali Vise

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars — TNT/Max/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 9 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Cody Armstrong/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/Max, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/Max, 11:30 pm.

New York Rangers at Philadelphia — MSG 2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network North, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 3 p.m.

Florida at Carolina — Scripps Sports/FanDuel Sports Network South, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit — MSG SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 3 p.m.

New York Islanders at Washington — MSG SportsNet 2/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at at Nashville — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/NHL Network/FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Network South, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo — Sportsnet Pacific/MSG Western New York, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim — FanDuel Sports West/Victory+/KTTV, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at San José — Kraken Hockey Network (KING/KONG)/NBC Sports California, 3;30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas — TSN3/Scripps Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Utah — Sportsnet West/KUPX, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 14

Cagliari Calcio vs. Hellas Verona — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Estadio Cartagonova, Cartagena, Spain

Spain vs. Republic of Korea — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:01 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10:30 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 5 p.m.

E60: Blood Brothers — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

E60: Only the Strong Survive — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN Documentaries: Missing at Sea — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter: My Wish — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

E60: Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, midnight

TYM zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, midnight

Beat the Odds — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

30 for 30 Shorts: Motorcycle Mary — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:35 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, midnight