Nov 24, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor(5) and center Kyle Filipowski(30) talk during the second half against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge

Tennessee at North Carolina — ESPN (Karl Ravech/Jimmy Dykes//Myron Mitchell), 7:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Virginia — ESPN2 (Dave Pasch/Cory Alexander), 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Wake Forest — ESPNU (Anish Shroff/Richard Hendrix), 7:15 p.m.

Georgia at Florida State — ACC Network (Pam Ward/Mark Wise), 9:15 p.m.

Duke at Arkansas — ESPN (Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Kris Budden), 9:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Auburn — ESPN2 (John Schriffen/Daymeon Fishback), 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Vanderbilt — SEC Network (Dave Neal/Jon Sundvold), 9:15 p.m.

2023 Jimmy V Week For Cancer Research: Jim Valvano’s ESPY Speech — ACC Network/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU/Longhorn Network/SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Lipscomb — ESPN+, noon

Central Connecticut State at Army — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cleveland State at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Seton Hall — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida International — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

American at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Queens — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmount at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Northern Iowa — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Campbellsville at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Davidson at Charlotte — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Dayton at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Morehead State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Binghamton at Colgate — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Georgetown — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

North Florida at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Denver at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Pacific — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Menlo at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Northern Colorado at San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San José State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Montana at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Eastern Washington at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11:15 p.m.

Women’s

ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge

Florida at Georgia Tech — ACC Network (Wes Durham/Steffi Sorensen), 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Tennessee — ESPN2 (Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck), 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at North Carolina State — ACC Network (Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Mississippi State — SEC Network (Roy Philpott/Tamika Catchings), 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Mississippi — ESPNU (Kevin Fitzgerald/Andraya Carter), 9:15 p.m.

Delaware State at Rutgers — B1G+, 11 a.m.

Hampton at East Carolina — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

North Carolina Central at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Providence at Columbia — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Loyola Chicago at Northwestern — B1G+, noon

Idaho at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Florida International — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Charlotte — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Radford at Penn State — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Brown at Bryant — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Keuka College at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Winthrop — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6:05 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Illinois — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Maryland — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ave Maria at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at UAB — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Warner at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Nebraska — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Norfolk State at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

San José State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket — SEC Network, 11:45 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup Qualifying

Group Stage — Matchday 5

League A: Group B, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Panama — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Men’s and Women’s

Australian Open, The Lakes Golf Club/The Australian Golf Club, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

DP World Tour

South African Open Championship, Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Lanseria, Johannesburg, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golfing the World: Caribbean — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Golfing the World: Florida — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 13

RCD Mallorca vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 8

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Bad Blood — ESPN2, 12:15 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto — KPHE/KTVK/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis — KJZZ/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Houston at Denver — Space City Home Network/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento — NBA TV/KTLA/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+/DETV Channel 28, 7p .m.

Maine Celtics at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Curious & Competitive — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 13 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Montreal Canadiens at Columbus Blue Jackets — Sportsnet/RDS/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Los Angeles Kings — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Monumental Sports Network 2/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT

Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Washington at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Invincible: Tiger Woods — NLSE. 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman: Women of Courage — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportswoman: Modest Champion — Women’s Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:15 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 5

Group A, Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul, Turkey

Galatasaray vs. Manchester United — UniMás/TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

Group B, Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville, Spain

Sevilla vs. PSV Eindhoven — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. FC Copenhagen — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m.

Group C, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. SSC Napoli — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group D, Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain

Real Sociedad vs. Red Bull Salzburg — CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Charlie Davies/Clint Dempsey/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards/Peter Schmeichel

UEFA Champions League Today live from The Deck at Island Gardens, Miami, FL — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show live from The Deck at Island Gardens, Miami, FL — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Group D, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Benfica vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Group B, Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. RC Lens — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group C, Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal

Sporting Clube de Braga vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

The Golazo Show — Paramount+, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Champions League Voices — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.