John Madden from 2011 (Photo courtesy: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Acrisure Holiday Invitational

Quadrupleheader, Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, CA

Announcers: Cindy Brunson/Christy Winters-Scott//Autumn Johnson

TCU vs. Santa Clara — truTV/Max, 4 p.m.

Washington vs. Colorado State — truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Sylvester/Steve Smith//Nkwa Asonye

USC vs. Saint Mary’s — truTV/Max, 9 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Arizona State — truTV/Max, 11:30 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Miles/Nabil Karim

Acrisure Holiday Invitational Pregame — truTV/Max, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona Tip-Off

Doubleheader, Mullett Arena, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Butler vs. Northwestern — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

UNLV vs. Mississippi State — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

CBS Thanksgiving Classic

Single Game, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Bill Raftery//Jon Rothstein

Arkansas vs. Illinois — CBS, 4 p.m.

NIT Season Tip-Off

Doubleheader, State Farm Field House, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, FL

Utah State vs. St. Bonaventure — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa vs. North Texas — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Rady’s Children Invitational

Doubleheader, LionTree Arena, University of California, San Diego, San Diego CA

Purdue vs. North Carolina State — FS1, 3 p.m.

Mississippi vs. BYU — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 5 p.m.

Samford Thanksgiving Invitational

Single Game, Pete Hanna Center, Samford University, Birmingham, AL

Utah Valley vs. North Dakota State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Slam

Doubleheader, EnMax Centre, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

Kennesaw State vs. Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 7;30 p.m.

Towson vs. Kent State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Home Court: Kenneth Blakeney — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Women’s

Fort Myers Tip-Off

Island Division Doubleheader, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Florida SouthWestern State College, Fort Myers, FL

South Carolina vs. Iowa State — Fox, 1:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. Middle Tennessee State — Women’s Sports Network, 4;30 p.m.

Providence at Virginia Commonwealth — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Campbell at Georgia State — ESPN+, noon

Harvard at St. John’s — FloSports, 1 p.m.

College Football

Week 14

Tuskegee at Alabama State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Round 2 Preview — ESPN+, noon

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Andalucía Costa del Sol Open d’España, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Malaga, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

DP World Tour

Australian Open, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Asian Tour

International Series Qatar, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Championship Weigh-In Show — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

Road to the 2024 PFL Championship — ESPNews, midnight

PFL World Championship-Top Finishes Countdown — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

PFL Champions-Best Moments — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

2024 Plays of the Year — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Awards Show — FS2, 5 p.m.

NBA

NBA Action — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 13

John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration

Thanksgiving Game — Detroit, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Matt Ryan/J.J. Watt//Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Thanksgiving Game — Dallas, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Tom Brady//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

New York Football Giants at Dallas Cowboys — Fox, 4;30 p.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan//Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Special: Thanksgiving — Fox, 4 p.m.

Thanksgiving Game, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Mike Tirico/Jason Garrett//Melissa Stark//Telemundo/Universo: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/Ariana Figuera

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers — NBC/Peacock/Telemundo/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Telemundo — Telemundo/Universo, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Las Vegas Football Contest Show — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 12:30 p.m.

Top 10: Thanksgiving Games — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Football In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4;30 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: Best of Patrick Mahomes — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Football In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Top Shelf: Thanksgiving Special — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 6 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Review Show — FS2, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Brian and the Boz — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 4 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 6:56 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:01 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:31 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Play McLuck Now — SportsGrid, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Matchday 5

League Phase, AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, Netherlands

AZ Alkmaar vs. Galatasaray — TUDN, 12:25 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 12:45 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

UEFA Europa League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

League Phase, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AS Roma — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

League Phase, Reale Arena, San Sebastián, Spain

Real Sociedad vs. Ajax — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

UEFA Europa League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.