All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network (Wes Durham/Dan Bonner), 7 p.m.

LSU at Syracuse — ESPN2 (Kevin Brown/Chris Spatola), 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at South Carolina — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Dane Bradshaw), 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Kentucky — ESPN (Dave O’Brien/Jay Bilas//Kris Budden), 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Pittsburgh — ESPNU (Doug Sherman/Randolph Childress), 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Mississippi State — ESPN2 (Kevin Fitzgerald/Andraya Carter), 9 p.m.

Clemson at Alabama — ESPN (Jon Sciambi/Jay Williams//Angel Gray), 9:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Bob Jones at Winthrop — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Rider at Maryland — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at The Citadel — ESPN+, p.m.

South Carolina State at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern-New Orleans at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Spaulding at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Providence — FS1, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah State at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest Extra/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

East-West at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

McNeese at UAB — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

University of the Southwest at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern at Marquette — FS1, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Gonzaga — KHQ/Root Sports Plus/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho State at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Portland at Portland State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Akron at UNLV — Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network/Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Harris-Stowe at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, noon

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at Army — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Drexel at Lehigh — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Elon at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia State at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Murray State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dillard at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern-New Orleans at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago State at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

BYU at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Alabama at Auburn — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

College Hockey

Women’s

Providence at Northeastern — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 8: Majors Unclassified — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Mark Calcavecchia-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 11;30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5;30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: 2023 For the Win — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament

Group Play

East Group A

Atlanta at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

East Group B

Charlotte at New York — Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — TNT/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

East Group C

Chicago at Boston — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/YES, 7:30 p.m.

West Group C

Oklahoma City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento — TNT, 10 p.m.

West Group B

Houston at Dallas — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Windy City Bulls at Indiana Mad Ants — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+/Motor City Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network/KRGV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 12 — The CW, 8 p.m.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins: Episode 2 — HBO, 9 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Toronto — Bally Sports Florida/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New Jersey — MSG SportsNet 2/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia — ESPN+/Hulu (Bob Wischusen/AJ Mleczko), 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Southwest/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago — TVA Sports Direct/Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona — Bally Sports Sun/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton — TVA Sports/Scripps Sports/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver — Bally Sports SoCal/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2 (Arda Öcal/Kevin Weekes), 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Seattle at Chicago/Tampa Bay at Arizona/Vegas at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Süper Lig Review — beIN Sports, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

One for the Ages — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Greeny — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Carlin vs. Joe — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Latest News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p,m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 5

Group E, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

SS Lazio vs. Celtic — UniMás/TUDN, 12:25 p.m./CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

Group H, Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Royal Antwerp — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group F, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m.

Group H, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. FC Porto — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Stadion Feijenoord ‘De Kuip,’ Rotterdam, Netherlands

Feyenoord vs. Atlético de Madrid — CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Group G, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland

Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Group F, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle United — Paramount+/ViX+. 3 p.m.

Group G, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Red Bull Leipzig — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

The Golazo Show — Paramount+, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.