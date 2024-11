Nov 16, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) takes a shot during the second half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special Show #8-Hungry for Success-The Bundesliga’s Bright Young Stars — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Acrisure Holiday Classic

Tripleheader, Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, CA

Announcers: Chris Sylvester/Steve Smith//Kiwa Asonye

Stanford vs. Grand Canyon — truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

California Baptist vs. SMU — truTV/Max, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno State vs. Washington State — truTV/Max, midnight

Players Era Thanksgiving Festival

Quadrupleheader, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Paradise, NV

Announcers: JB Long/Candace Parker//Lauren Jbara

Creighton vs. San Diego State — TBS/Max, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Oregon State — TBS/Max, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Grant Hill//Allie LaForce

Alabama vs. Houston — TBS/Max, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Rutgers — TBS/Max, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Greg Anthony/Seth Davis/Josh Pastner

Players Era Thanksgiving Festival Pregame — TBS/Max, 1:30 p.m.

Samford Thanksgiving Invitational

Doubleheader, Pete Hanna Center, Samford University, Birmingham, AL

Utah Valley vs. West Georgia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Samford vs. North Dakota State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Stew Morrill Classic

Single Game, Dahlberg Arena, University of Montana, Missoula, MT

Utah Tech vs. Denver — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Kentucky — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Midway at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Manhattan at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Georgetown — FS1, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Fairleigh Dickinson — YES, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maritime at Army — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn State-Wilkes Barre at Delaware State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Montana State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Pepperdine –ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at UCLA — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Grambling State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Hawai’i Pacific at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

Women’s

Acrisure Holiday Classic

Doubleheader, Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, CA

Announcers: Cindy Brunson/Christy Winters-Scott//Autumn Johnson

Cal vs. Michigan State — truTV/Max, 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona — truTV/Max, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Miles/Nabil Karim

Acrisure Holiday Classic Pregame — truTV/Max, 1:30 p.m.

Johnson & Wales at Winthrop — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Wofford — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Georgia State — ESPN+, noon

Tennessee Tech at Samford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at La Salle — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Monmouth — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Temple — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Talladega College at West Georgia — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Niagara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Elon at Longwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Immaculata at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina State at Queens (NC) — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wagner at Iona — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Findlay at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at New Jersey Institute of Technology – ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tarleton at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Xaver — FloSsports, 7 p.m.

Southern-New Orleans at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

UConn at Oregon State — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Murray State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Evergreen State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Saint Louis at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah State at Nebraska-Omaha — Summit League Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Week 14

MACtion

Toledo at Akron — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Florida Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Cincinnati Football Presser — ESPN+, noon

Florida Atlantic Football Presser — ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Oklahoma Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Deion Sanders (Colorado) Press Conference — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Missouri Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

South Carolina Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Iowa State Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 1:10 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

North Texas Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 2:15 p.m.

After Further Review — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

CFP Rankings Show — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sitake Show (BYU) — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Copa del Rey

1st Round

CP Parla escuela vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Manises CF vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Golf

Asian Tour

International Series Qatar, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Hockey

CHL/USA Hockey

CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Game 1, Canada Life Place, London, Ontario, Canada

CHL vs. Team USA — TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World –ESPN+, 11 s.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Top 10: Personalities — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA Cup

Group Play

East Group B, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Stan Van Gundy//Stephanie Ready

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

West Group B, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Announcers — TNT: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Jared Greenberg

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns — TNT/Max/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Jalen Rose

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/Max, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

East Group C, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Chicago at Washington — Chicago Sports Network/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

West Group A, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Houston at Minnesota — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

West Group B, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

San Antonio at Utah — FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Indiana Mad Ants — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Long Island Nets at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/Peachtree Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Texas Legends — ESPN+/KFAA/Urban Edge Network, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego Clippers at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/ClipperVision/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Utah Hockey Club at Montréal — KUPX/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Matchday 5

League Phase, Tehelné pole, Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovan Bratislava vs. AC Milan — UniMás/TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

League Phase, Stadion Letná, Prague, Czechia

Sparta Praha vs. Atlético Madrid — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

League Phase, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Feyenoord — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

League Phase, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Inter Milan vs. Red Bull Leipzig — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Champions League Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.