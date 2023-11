Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates his 81 yard touchdown pass to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10).

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 12

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Lafayette vs. Belmont (at The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA) — ESPN+, noon

New Mexico State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Coppin State at La Salle — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lamar vs. Delaware State ((at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Duquesne University, Moon Township, PA) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Air Force at South Dakota — Midco Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Nebraska — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Denver at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mount Olive at High Point — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame (MD) at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Vermont State-Lyndon at Boston University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iona at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Penn — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Angelo State at North Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Longwood — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 3:45 p.m.

Hood at American — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Long Beach State at Montana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Central Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Yale at URI — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Morgan State at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports, 4 p.m.

Harvard vs. Indiana (at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN) — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Albany at Siena — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at West Virginia — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Bethesda at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+. 5 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Pacific — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College of Charleston at Kent State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Seattle — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Florida International — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sacramento State at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Minnesota vs. San Francisco (at Chase Center, San Francisco, CA) — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Home Court: Brian Dutcher — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Home Court: Dan Hurley — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Home Court: Mike Woodson — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Betty Chancellor Classic

Doubleheader, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

Liberty vs. Alabama — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Gonzaga vs. Louisville — ESPN+, 1:45 p.m.

Van Chancellor Classic

Doubleheader, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Clemson– ESPN+, 4:15 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Mississippi State — ESPN+, 6:45 p.m.

Villanova at Wake Forest — ACC Network, noon

Richmond at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Ohio State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Providence at Penn State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Ohio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kutztown (PA) at Buffalo — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Illinois — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wesleyan (GA) at Queens University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Brown at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Minnesota — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Alcorn State at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Maine at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Boston University at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at DePaul — Marquee Sports Network/FloSports, 4 p.m.

Albany at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Georgetown at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Penn at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Washington at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Marching On: 1963 Army-Navy Remembered — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Championship Drive — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show — ESPN, 6 p.m.

College Wrestling

Iowa at Iowa State — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Dogs

2023 AKC Canine Flyball CanAm Classic — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 13

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Everton vs. Manchester United — USA Network (Peter Drury/Lee Dixon)/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Anna Jackson/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

NHK Trophy, Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena,Minami-ku, Sapporo, Japan

Highlights — NBC, 3 p.m.

Exhibition Gala — Peacock, 11:20 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA World Championship

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Race — ESPN/ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Andalucia Costa de Sol Open de España, Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Marbella, Spain

Final Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 7:30 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 14

Villarreal vs. CA Osasuna — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Real Madrid — ABC, 12:25 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga Pregame — ABC, noon

Ligue 1

Round 13

FC Lorient vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. Havre Athletic Club — beIN Sports Xtra/Fubo Sports, 8:50 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

The Expres Show — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:15 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

MLB

Epic Innings: 1990’s — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

MLB Network Presents: Only in Hollywood — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Presents: Mr. Padre — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Network Presents: The 1995 Mariners, Saving Baseball in Seattle — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Atlanta Rules, The Story of the 90’s Braves — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Knockout Round — All Games on MLS Season Pass (except where noted)

Western Conference

Semifinal, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV+ (English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa)//FS1 (Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola), 7 p.m.

Semifinal, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC — Apple TV+ (English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart), 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Calen Carr/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 11:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Chelsea Cabarcas/Miguel Gallardo

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 11:30 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Milwaukee — Root Sports/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at New York — KPHE/KTVK/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Chicago/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver — Bally Sports Southwest/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

Iowa Wolves at Sioux Falls Skyforce — WHO 13.4/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Birmingham Squadron — NBA TV/WABM, 4 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Rip City Remix — KPDX, 6 p.m.

G League Ignite at South Bay Lakers — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

NFL

Week 12

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Amanda Renner

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms//Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tennessee — Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

New England at New York Giants — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

New Orleans at Atlanta — Joe Davis/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Julian Edelman/Michael Vick/Charles Woodson/Peter Schrager

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan/Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Sunday — NFL, noon

Fox NFL Sunday Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona — Chris Myers/Robert Smith//Jen Hale

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Kansas City at Las Vegas — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Jason Garrett//Melissa Stark//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms//Mike Florio//Matthew Berry

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football in-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid 8 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville — TSN3/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton — Sportsnet/Bally Sports SoCal, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Winnipeg at Nashville Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Olympics

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 — NBC, 2 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 13

Frosinone vs. Genoa — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

AS Roma vs. Udinese — CBS Sports Network, noon

Juventus vs. Inter Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup

Killington Cup, Killington Ski Resort, Killington, VT

Women’s Slalom: 2nd Run — NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 8:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: The Rolex Middle Sea Race — BBC News, 2:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

E60 — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

All Access the ACC Life — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

The Syd + TP Show: Syd + TP Go to All-Star — Fubo Sports, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

One for the Ages — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Featured: The Speech — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Candace Parker: Unapologetic — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

ESPN Films: Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, midnight

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Women’s Super League

Matchday 8

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1:45 p.m.