Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) hands the ball off to running back Nick Chubb (24) against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Monmouth (IL) at Western Illinois — ESPN+, noon

Robert Morris at Cornell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Indiana — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Radford at Clemson — ACC Network Extra/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Edward Waters at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Johnson at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Trinity at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at North Dakota State — WDAY/Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Oklahoma — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Grambling State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington (at Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA) — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. San Francisco (at Chase Center, San Francisco, CA) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Air Force at Cal — ACC Network Extra/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

IU-Indianapolis at Bradley — ESPN+, noon

Incarnate Word at TCU — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Washington — B1G+, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Oakland — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Monmouth at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maine at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Wright State at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Belmont at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Providence at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at St. John’s — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn State at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kennesaw State at San José State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Rice at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Lutheran at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 13

Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Georgia Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Coaches Corner — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Purdue at Seton Hall — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Copa del Rey

1st Round

FC Jove Español San Vicente vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISG Grand Prix of Figure Skating

2024 Grand Prix Communist China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, Communist China

Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 1:45 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s Short Program — Peacock, 3:25 a.m. (Friday)

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, NV

Practice 1 — ESPNews, 9:25 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 12:55 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour — Fall Tour

RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, GA

Announcers: Steve Sands/Smylie Kaufman//Billy Ray Brown//Johnson Wagner

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Tour Championship, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers

1st Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 2 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

DP World Tour

Australian PGA Championship, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

2nd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 8 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9;30 p.m.

Asian Tour

Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong, Communist China

2nd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 11:30 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show – ESPN, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Middleweight Knockouts — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

PFL World Championship-Top Finishes Countdown — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Title Unifications — ESPNews, 2 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

2024 BBWAA MVP — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: MVP — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Charlotte — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network North/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio — KJZZ/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Los Angeles Lakers — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Raptors GameDay — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Players Only: Splash Bros & Bad Boys — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG2, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+/WACY/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

NFL

Week 12

Thursday Night Football, Huntington Bank Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Announcers — English: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/Mayra Gomez

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns — Amazon Prime Video/WPXI/WEWS, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Albert Breer//Taylor Rooks

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WPXI/WEWS, 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — Draft Kings Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at New Jersey — FanDuel Sports Network South/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Altitude/KUSA/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Detroit — MSG SportsNet 2/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at Boston — Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports/KUPX/NESN, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa — Scripps Sports/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

San José at St. Louis — NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago — ESPN+/Hulu/TVA Sports Direct, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton — FanDuel Sports Network North/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports, 9 p.m.

New York Rangers at Calgary — MSG Network/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Edmonton/New York Rangers at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Davis Cup Finals

Quarterfinal, Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, Málaga, Spain

Italy vs. Argentina — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.