Nov 17, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James (23) gestures gestures during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Creek Classic

Doubleheader, John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Campbell University, Buies Creek, NC

North Carolina Central vs. The Citadel — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Idaho State vs. Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

TowneBank Holiday Classic

Doubleheader, Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC

Georgia Southern vs. Northeastern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, noon

Southern Utah at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Midway at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

La Salle at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Davidson — Bally Sports South/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Army at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Columbia — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Blue Mountain at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn State at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lynn at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Auburn — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Le Moyne at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Coppin State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Saint Augustine’s at Winthrop — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Wofford at Davidson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Bucknell at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, noon

Chadron at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 1 p.m.

Queens at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Yale at San Francisco — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Navy — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hendrix at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Murray State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn State-Beaver at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Christian at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Edgewood at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Westminster at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Dakota Mines at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Westcliff at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 13

MACtion

Bowling Green at Western Michigan — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group State — Matchday 6

League B: Group C, Stade Pierre Aliker, Fort de France, French Guiana

French Guiana vs. Bermuda — Paramount+, 1:50 p.m.

League B: Group C, Kirani James Athletics Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs. Belize — Paramount+. 1:50 p.m.

League C: Group A, Stadion Antonio Trenidat, Rincón, Bonaire

Bonaire vs. Saint Martin — Paramount+, 5:50 p.m.

League B: Group D, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Guyana vs. Antigua & Barbuda — Paramount+, 6:50 p.m.

League B: Group D, Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel, Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas — Paramount+, 6:50 p.m.

League A Quarterfinals: Leg 2, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Canada vs. Jamaica — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

League B: Group B, Estadio Nacional de Nicaragua, Managua, Nicaragua

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic — Paramount+, 8:50 p.m.

League A Quarterfinals: Leg 2, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico vs. Honduras — UniMás/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

England vs. Uzbekistan — FS1, 3:20 a.m. (Wednesday)

France vs. Senegal — FS2, 6:48 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

GOLF Films: St Andrews — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Story — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Championship Journey: 2023 Light Heavyweights — ESPNews, midnight

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

PFL Championship Journey: 2023 Heavyweights — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

PFL Championship Journey: 2023 Women’s Featherweights — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament

Group Play

East Group C

Toronto at Orlando — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

East Group A

Cleveland at Philadelphia — TNT (Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Jbara)/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

West Group A

Portland at Phoenix — Root Sports/Root Sports Plus/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Utah at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Stephanie Ready)/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network/WABM, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 11 — The CW, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Latvia — Fubo Sports 6, 2:35 p.m.

International Friendly, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Republic of Ireland vs. New Zealand — Fubo Sports 7, 2:35 p.m.

International Friendly, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

Austria vs. Germany — Fubo Sports 9, 2:35 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Scorelie — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: Tigers United — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

One for the Ages — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Latest News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

TrueSouth: Dublin, GA — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p,m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Davis Cup Final 8

Quarterfinal 1, Palacio Deportes José Maria Martin Carpeña, Malaga, Spain

Canada vs. Finland — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Group Stage — Matchday 10

Group D, Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia

Croatia vs. Armenia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group D, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Turkey — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group B, OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece

Greece vs. France — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group I, Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra

Andorra vs. Israel — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group B, Estádio Algarve, Faro-Louié, Portugal

Gibraltar vs. Netherlands — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Pristina, Kosovo

Kosovo vs. Belarus — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Switzerland — Fubo Sports 5, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchweek Highlights — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)