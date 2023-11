Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) reacts to a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Creek Classic

Doubleheader, John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Campbell University, Buies Creek, NC

The Citadel vs. Idaho State — FloSports, 4 p.m.

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Empire Classic

Doubleheader, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Third Place Game

Indiana vs. Louisville — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Texas vs. UConn — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

TowneBank Holiday Classic

Doubleheader, Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC

Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Morehead State at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Rider at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware State at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Howard at Bryant — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

D’Youville at Canisius — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Ecclesia at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North American at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Midway at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Florida A&M — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Carolina State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stonehill at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Montana State — SWX/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Navy at San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

North Dakota at Pacific — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Battle 4 Atlantis

Doubleheader, The Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas

Championship Game

Mississippi vs. Michigan — ESPN2, noon

Third Place Game

Arizona vs. South Dakota — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Stephens College at Western Illinois — ESPN+, noon

Jackson State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Utah Tech at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 2 p,m.

Alabama State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Cal at Florida A&M — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

D’Youville at Canisius — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Yale at Pacific — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Albany State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Point Park at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgian Court at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

South Dakota State at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Life University at Jacksonville State — ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

Southern at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Montana at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Dakota State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

League B: Group B, Blakes Estate Stadium, Look Out, Montserrat

Montserrat vs. Barbados — Paramount+, 1:50 p.m.

League C: Group B, Estadio Complejo Deportivo Guillermo Prospero Trinidad, Oranjestad, Aruba

Aruba vs. Cayman Islands — Paramount+, 1:50 p.m.

League C: Group C, A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground, Road Town, British Virgin Islands

Dominica vs. Turks & Caicos — Paramount+, 1:50 p.m.

League A Quarterfinals: Leg 2, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Puerto España, Trinidad and Tobago

Announcers: TNT/Max — Luke Wileman/Kyle Martino//Melissa Ortiz

Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States — TNT/Max/Universo/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Julie Foudy

U.S. Soccer Pre-Game — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Post Game — TNT, 9 p.m.

League A Quarterfinals: Leg 1, Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Costa Rica — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Java, Indonesia

Mail vs. Mexico — FS2, 3:18 a.m./Telemundo, 3:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

Morocco vs. Iran — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:50 a.m. (Tuesday)L

Round of 16, Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, Indonesia

Germany vs. United States — FS1/Universo, 3:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

Argentina vs. Venezuela — FS2, 6:48 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

GOLF Films: Loopers-The Caddie’s Long Walk — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 12: Sharpen Your Irons — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: The King of the Country Club — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 16: Right or Rubbish — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 2008 U.S. Open-Tiger & Rocco at Torrey Pines — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Road to the PFL Championship — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Charlotte — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit — Altitude 2/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio — Bally Sports SoCal/KENS, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota — MSG Network/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Motor City Cruise at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Rip City Remix — KPDX, 9 p.m.

NFL

Week 11

Monday Night Football, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN2 — Payton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Ryan Clark/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears/Adam Schefter

NFL Live from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Roger Griffin III/Alex Smith/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown live from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Monday Blitz — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers — Sportsnet/TVA Sports Direct/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — TVA Sports/NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville — Altitude/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

New York Rangers at Dallas — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona — Bally Sports West/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

San José at Vancouver — TVA Sports/NBC Sports California/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Seattle/San José at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes– Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Invincible: Arsenal Invincibles — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

ACC Traditions: NC State — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Group Stage — Matchday 10

Group C, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Ukraine vs. Italy — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group H, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Kazakhstan — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group C, National Arena Todor Proeski, Skopje, North Macedonia

North Macedonia vs. England — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group E, Air Albania Stadium, Tirana, Albania

Albania vs. Faroe Islands — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group E, Andrův stadion, Olomouc, Czech Republic

Czechia vs. Moldova — Fubo Sports 3, 2:32 p.m.

Group H, National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Northern Ireland vs. Denmark — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, San Marino Stadium, Serravalle, San Marino

San Marino vs. Finland — Fubo Sports 5, 2:35 p.m.